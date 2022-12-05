WINTER PARK, Fla. – Already holding 15 offers, the spring evaluation period will be a big moment in time for Jalon Thompson. Thompson was popping up on the recruiting radar before his junior season began landing offers from Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech, and Kansas over the fall months. As new interest from teams like Nebraska continues to come his way, the recruiting process will get busy soon with regional visits planned in the new year.

The Florida Gators played host to the rising Olympia High School star.

“It was good,” Thompson said. “I went to the Utah vs. Florida game. It was a good atmosphere.”

Upcoming visits may include stops at North Carolina, Florida, Florida State, and UCF. Thompson shared his building recruiting bond with the coaches at all four programs.

Florida: “I like them a lot. They are very friendly. They like to communicate and reach out. They take care of their recruits.”

Florida State: “They like to reach out and have a connection with their recruits. They like to get to know their recruits on a personal level.”

North Carolina: “They are very well put together and unified.”

UCF: “They reach out the most. They are trying to get to know my parents, they are getting close with them to build that bond.”