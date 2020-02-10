News More News
football

Space Coast TE lands UCF offer

Brandon Helwig • UCFSports
@ucfsports

Now with the full focus shifting to the Class of 2021, UCF is setting their sights on one of the up and coming players from the Space Coast.

Gunnar Greenwald, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end from Satellite Beach, picked up an offer from the Knights last week. He's spent the last the two seasons playing for the Scorpions after moving from Las Vegas.

"Coach (Alex) Golesh let me know I was receiving an offer," Greenwald said. "He said he really loved my athleticism and the way I play in the passing game."

Greenwald now has more than 20 offers with many of them coming in the past week. In order received: Columbia, South Florida, Coastal Carolina, FIU, FAU, Jacksonville State, NC State, Kent State, Eastern Michigan, UMass, UAB, Charlotte, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Purdue, Liberty, Iowa State, Utah, UCF, West Virginia and Princeton.

He has made multiple visits to UCF over the past year, including multiple games and a recent junior day.

{{ article.author_name }}