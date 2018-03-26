UCF is now getting into the flow of spring under Josh Heupel with four practices under their belt and their first full-pad, full-contact day on Monday. Afterward, the Knights' new coach addressed the media on their early progress.

On the first week of spring:

"We're in the ground and we're running. I really like what our staff has done here, getting our kids in a position to have some success on the field and understanding the expectations that we have. I really like what our players have done in the first three days heading into today. They've gotten better every single day in technique, understanding our scheme and playing assignment sound. I like where that's going. We have a physical group. They like to hit and be physical. That gives us a chance on the field."

On their goals for the upcoming week:

"First three days were strictly about competing snap to whistle. That will stay with us throughout the entire time. We put the pads on Friday night so we got a little bit of a chance to see guys tackle and be a little more physical. I think we've got to get better with our pad level on both sides of the ball, offensive and defensive line. We head into Friday with our first scrimmage. The kids got a chance to tackle today with some shortened segments and we'll build towards Friday finding out where our kids truly are on Saturday. Coaches off the field and just letting them play ball."

On the progress of the offensive line:

"I think it's too early to point out any single guy at any position right now, really. But I do like that they're pushing each other in a positive way. They really control the position from inside the position, if that makes sense. Really strong leadership from Wyatt Miller up front. A guy that's mature and has played a lot of football. I think if we can continue to get better in understanding our schemes and getting better as five guys operating as one on the same page, we'll have a chance to be a physical unit up front."

On the players adapting to new schemes on both sides of the ball:

"I think our kids, we've tried to balance. I said this earlier. We're trying to share in the learning on both sides of the ball, including special teams. Sharing learning with our players. That's been critical. First day was the first day, but not everything was brand new to them. I think that's helped the transition. We've still got a long ways to go in playing the technique with some of the schemes that we've added to the repertoire of what those guys do. They've had a great attitude. They've worked hard. They've competed snap to whistle. If you do those things, and get better every single day, you've got a chance."

On Tristan Payton being moved back to WR:

"I think he got moved maybe midseason last year to DB. He is back on the offensive side of the ball right now."

On whether he will be able to install his full offense this spring:

"You continue to find out as you go through. I don't think you want to overwhelm your kids, but you want to push the effort on the knowledge and understanding the schemes. We'll have a chance to cycle through a good portion of it through the first 10 days and the last five days kind of analyze, okay what's your personnel like and what schemes we want to implement still fit and maybe some things we need to go back and revisit, and maybe a couple new things you want to put in before you get into fall camp."

On the leadership of OL Wyatt Miller:

"This is a positive group. They do demand the right things out of each other on a daily basis. They truly love to compete against one another on the practice field, but they do it in a very mature and positive way. I think there's leadership from within the position groups that we have. We lost a lot of good leadership in my opinion, just being a bystander in December and early January. I think we've got to continue to push and evolve the leadership roles for our older players."

On WR Dredrick Snelson:

"Snelly is a competitive kid. It matters to him. He pushes himself in a really good way, every single rep, every single day. He's just beginning to scratch the surface of what he can become if he continues to hone in some of the technique and some of the fine things that we're all asking him to do. He's got the ability to make plays. I don't think the lights are every too big for him."

On the QB battle for the backup job:

"KZ is a veteran guy having played for two years. We're subtly different. All positions are continuing the evolve fundamentally. He cares. He pays attention to detail. He comes out to practice with a purpose every single day. He's made strides fundamentally every single day because of that and that will allow him to play more efficiently and that's true of the guys fighting for the No. 2 spot as well."

With MLB Opening Day coming up this week, his favorite baseball team:

"I do love baseball. I'm not going to put my favorite team out there, but I grew up a Twins fan just because where we're at. That's my son's favorite team right now, but we're trying to change that."



