After a week off for spring break, UCF resumed spring practice on Tuesday. The Knights will return to the practice fields on Thursday and then will scrimmage for the first time this Saturday.

UCF head coach Gus Malzahn said Tuesday's practice had "a lot of positive energy." They worked a lot on third-down situations. Thursday will be a red-zone emphasis day prior to Saturday's scrimmage.

"These guys are excited to be back practicing," Malzahn said. "That's a really good feeling. We're letting everybody play right now. We're developing depth and developing really our mindset. So far, so good."

"Saturday will be an evaluation type scrimmage. It'll be very simple. Not a lot of install on either side. Just play football and see who can block and football."

As for transfer quarterback KJ Jefferson, Malzahn said there's always a "learning curve" coming into a new offense but he catches on quickly.

"I've been impressed with his leadership and the way he goes about his business," Malzahn said. "I will say this: Timmy (McClain) and Dylan (Rizk), they've gotten better. You can tell that. I think they're off to a really good start too."

Spring is largely an evaluation period more than anything else. Malzahn said they're starting to mix in different players between the first and second teams to see how they respond. They've been running three teams offensively and defensively, but may cut that down to two groups following the scrimmage.