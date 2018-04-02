Friday's scrimmage saw good competition on both sides, UCF head coach Josh Heupel said during his weekly media availability following Monday's practice.

Here's everything he had to say:

On Friday's scrimmage:

"I liked what happened in the scrimmage. It was physical. At times it was really clean on both sides of the ball. Like what you would expect for your first scrimmage in your first year, there were mistakes on both sides of the ball. I think it's a great learning opportunity. That was practice six, today is practice seven. when we come out on practice eight, it's going to be critical we make a big jump. I think we're starting to see some competition from within. They're seeing it on scrimmage day. There were some made plays and some plays guys didn't make too. It's a great learning process for our guys. I think for both sides of the ball, it was an opportunity to learn the operation. We talked about playing and competing from snap to whistle, but then what happens once the whistle blows and how do I get myself ready for the next snap."

On being a first-time head coach in his first scrimmage:

"There are some things during the course of a scrimmage day that you're thinking about. You make sure you've got officials there and small details like that. Once we lined up, they were controlling their side of the ball and we were trying to go on the offensive side of it. Trying to make sure we get the right play count so the kids can show they can go out and make plays."

On his satisfaction at this point:

"I really like the way they've competed, how they've learned from mistakes. We talk about how it's okay to make a mistake, but it's not okay to repeat the same mistake. If we continue to learn and progress from rep to rep, we have a chance to be a high-end, quality football team. Through the first six days, those guys have done that for the most part."

On the competition at RB:

"A bunch of those guys have really progressed and made big plays. I think for the most part there were a couple runs where maybe their eyes were on the wrong read for them, but for the most part those guys were in the right place and they made the right cut because of it. So when big plays were there, they made the big plays. I thought they lowered their pads and continued to move the pile at times as well. So instead of being in a third-and-five, you're in a third-and-two. Those are the subtle details we've got to continue to improve upon at all positions if we're going to go out and chase a championship."

On players responding to the assistant coaches:

"I think they've responded in a really positive way. A big part of that is the relationship guys formed with their players during the offseason. Strength and conditioning, January and February. In this style of coaching, we're going to be positive. We're going to push. We're going to compete at a really high level all the time. We're going to get excited when big plays are made, but at the same time it's all about teaching and putting those guys in position to learn and be successful."

On where the team has made the most improvement this spring:

"I think year one... there's so much uneasiness, what's the first day of strength and conditioning going to be like? What's it going to feel like every day? The practice, the tempo, moving from drill to drill. All those subtle things that allow a player to settle in and be himself and go out and compete from snap to whistle, are the things our kids are getting familiar and comfortable with. Then within that, our kids are getting a lot more comfortable in our schemes. Terminology, alignment, assignment, then their athletic ability will take over from there."

On his comfort level:

"I think day one you put a ton of time and energy into practice one, making sure everything is organized. Getting managers on the same page with the assistant coaches, so all the drills are set up and ready to go. Being efficient with your time. How things are going to work with your video department. I think all those things have run their course. We started day one really in a pretty good place and have continued to smooth things out since then. I like the way we're operating in all of our departments together as one."

On the defense in the scrimmage:

"Good. They made some plays and created negative plays behind the line of scrimmage in the run game. Created some sacks and got us in the third-and-long situations. Gave up some big plays. Some of that is assignment and alignment. Things that happened on both sides of the ball. We gave up sacks and we weren't good with some of our assignments on the offensive side of the ball as well. That's what should happen in scrimmage one of your first year in spring ball. The biggest thing to me is that's where we were after scrimmage one, now how do we come back and correct those things. It's a big learning opportunity. It's critical we make a huge jump. I like what we did today. A lot of special teams emphasis today, but Wednesday when we get back on the field in full pads, what type of jump do we make from Friday. If we make the right type of jump, we'll be headed in the right direction."

On the progress of the OL:

"Those guys have gotten better every single day. Protections, our pockets, day three weren't very good in what we were doing. They got better in (days) four and five. On scrimmage day, I thought the one group did a really good job in protection and keeping KZ in a good pocket. Twos and threes maybe had a couple busts, but for the most part those guys have really climbed. Like what they've done in the run game. I think they're running with better pad level than where we were practice three when we came out. They're starting to do a better job on their double teams and creating some vertical movement."

On the tight ends:

"You go out to Pro Day the other day and saw two pretty good players running around here. Those guys were a big part of the success of what they did offensively a year ago. Young players that are pushing extremely hard to get better. Taking coaching in a really positive way and have made a mistake, but haven't come back and made the same mistake. They're getting better fundamentally, which is allowing them to play faster during the course of a play. We've got to continue to get more physical at that group and continue to get better at our pad level. They've made strides in that area. Just continue to push those guys and create a way to be playmakers in what we're doing. When we're talking about being a playmaker at tight end, sometimes that's in the run game."

On tight ends in his offense:

"Our guy (Albert Okwuegbunam at Missouri) led the country in touchdowns (among tight ends) a year ago and didn't really play the first four games of the year. The guys that I've coached in this offense, I think we've got maybe seven guys who are in the league still right now, that position has been a position of need and want. I think they allow you when you're a no-huddle team to be extremely versatile in what you're doing with a lot of formation variation and creating mismatches."

On separation between ones and twos:

"There may be some at some positions, but this is a business, a competitive spirit, that every day you're only as good as your next day as a competitor. That's what we continue to talk about. I heard someone ask about a letdown from the 2017 season. Great 2017, but whether you won a Super Bowl, National Championship, state championship in high school, whatever happened the previous year, none of those plays carry over with you. And you lose a bunch of really good players. So every year you're starting over at Ground Zero. That's what we're doing as a program in a lot of ways with a new coaching staff. Our competitiveness and ability to go through the process every single day, that will dictate who we're going to be in 2018 when we step on the field."

On players embracing the clean slate of 2018:

"Absolutely. I think it's important to remember why you had success. What's the difference from one season to the next when you were able to be on the right side of the scoreboard every Saturday as you're walking off. We talk about that. At the end of the day, your competitive spirit has to be the same every day when you walk into the facility."



