Just like that, UCF is heading into the final third of spring practice. A second scrimmage awaits on Wednesday and then next week it all winds down with the spring game finale on April 21.

Josh Heupel caught up with the media following Monday's 10th practice. Here's everything he had to say:

On the overall progress leading to Wednesday's upcoming scrimmage:

"Should have another scrimmage on Wednesday. It'll be a great opportunity for guys to kind of prove the growth they've made from scrimmage one to scrimmage two. You've seen improvement. You've seen a greater sense of urgency. I think there are guys on both sides of the ball that have had a greater understanding of what we're trying to do. It's always good when you get everybody off the field and just go out and play and make plays on both sides of the ball. Looking forward to that midweek."

On what he learned since the beginning of spring:

"I think there's a lot of things you understood. McKenzie, when he's got the ball in his hands, has got an opportunity to extend and make plays with his feet and throwing the ball down field as well. I think we've got playmakers in all areas. I think when you look at wideout with guys that are returning, running backs certainly have that ability. The unknown was a little bit at tight end with a couple high-level players that graduated or had a chance to go into the draft, what guys were going to step forward. We've seen that a little bit. Still got a lot of growth. I think continuing to build depth up front is something that's critical as much as anything.

"I think the next five, six days is continuing to develop leadership in all of our rooms. This is year one in our system, so some of the verbiage we've tried to help in the learning curve for those guys. Still, when you're out there on the field and it's the first time you're kind of going through things in a system, it's hard to be a vocal leader all the time because you're trying to learn about your job as well. We're continuing to push those guys as we finish up spring ball."

On his impressions of the OL last season:

"I thought they did a really good job in pass protections and scheme wise with what they were doing. They got a hat on a hat. I thought they were good in their communication. If I was to pick out one thing right now, the strongest attribute we have is they do communicate real well. The five guys really play together well because of that communication. We've still got to do some fundamentals better and some technique things we're asking them do. I think if we continue to develop depth at that position we have a chance to have a strong unit next fall."

On the importance of a strong OL:

"If you're playing well offensively, the five guys up front and the tigth ends playing in the core that are playing physical, playing assignment sound, they're communicating at a high level and creating space for your quarterback in the pocket, creating space for your running backs in the run game, it's going to be critical for us that those guys play at a high level for us to have a chance to be successful."

On the development of LT Trevor Elbert, one of the January enrollees from JUCO:

"He's doing a good job. He's dramatically changed his body from when he got here in January. He's dropped a lot of weight and changed his body composition. He's moving better because of that. I think he's strengthened his shoulder that was injured previously before he went to junior college. I like what he's doing. There's still a lot of growth before he gets back in training camp with what he can do, just fundamentally and physically with transformations in the weight room he can still make."

On how they can utilize Otis Anderson:

"They used him multiple spots last year. That's certainly the skill set that he has. He gives you the ability to be more multiple in your formations when you're playing with tempo. I think that's something, if you're going to play with tempo, that's critical. Tight ends can play in the box, play off the line and spread out in the wide receiver alignments. Otis has the ability to play in the back field and then split out and play the wide receiver position too. Early in spring ball, were majored in him playing the wide receiver position because I think fundamentally, technique and understanding spacing and all those things, that's probably the hardest growth pattern for him. He's played a lot of running back, I think that's the most natural position for him, understanding schemes. Certainly, there's some differences in what we're doing in the run game compared to a year ago, but I think he's made a real easy transition in there and continues to get a lot of reps at both positions."

On the Alliance of American Football (AAF) playing future games at UCF:

"To be honest, I haven't thought a whole lot about it. It's a great opportunity for our fanbase and people of Orlando to get football year round. An opportunity to fill that stadium one more time."

On Asante Samuel making a recent return to campus:

"We've been trying to get all the older alumni back here. I know there are a bunch of guys that have reached out that are going to be out there for the spring game. It's important that they're a part of this. This is their home. They built it. Our staff and the people here recognize what they've done to make UCF Football and the brand of UCF what it is today. I think it's great when you get players back to speak what it means to play here. What for years in college meant to them and also if they're a guy that went on to the next level, what they learned in that process. Things they may have done differently. I think whenever our players pick up a nugget or two from a guy like that, it'll help them continue to achieve greatness."

On former head coach Mike Kruczek visiting practice:

"I met him. He came by here maybe my second week on the job and I got a chance to meet him. I didn't get a chance to talk to him after practice, but there's quite a few former staff members that have been back on the practice field as well. We like guys being around. I think it creates an good environment for our players."

On the tight end position:

"There's competition at that position. I think they've done a tremendous job of getting better in the run game with pad level at any point, playing fundamentally sound and using their hands. I think as much as anything in 15 days we wanted to see them really grow in that position. I think coach (Jon) Cooper has done a great job of continuing to develop them fundamentally. We've seen some of those guys have the ability to make plays in the passing game as well."

On the veterans on the team:

"I think the old guys are practicing with a purpose for the most part. We've got some good leadership. We've got to continue to develop it in every one of our position rooms. I still think we need a guy on both sides of the ball to kind of step forward and be that guy. Part of that is they're playing in their first year in this scheme, so when you're leading you want to make sure you're doing it right all the time too. Early in spring ball, I think it's hard to do that because you're worried about your assignment. I think in these last four or five days we'll see more of that and when we get into training camp and summer we'll see a lot more of that from some of those guys."

On identifying leaders:

"You come in here and you're starting from ground zero. There's been a lot of really good leadership inside this program. I got that from talking to the players the first two weeks that I was here. We voted on a leadership council, guys that were going to lead in each class and a couple guys at each position. Those guys have taken some ownership of it. It's continuing to put them on a platform and to take ownership of the team and speak up."

On how excited he is for the spring game:

"I'm looking forward to the second scrimmage here on Wednesday, but absolutely I think everyone here is excited about getting back on the field and inside this stadium. We should have a great crowd here and players will have an opportunity to go out and play in front of friends and family and kind of showcase the work they've put into it since January."

On what stood out in the first scrimmage almost two weeks ago:

"As much as anything, I think we had great competition. You've heard me use that word quite a bit around here. Our guys competed from snap to whistle. There's a lot of things that we've got to get better at once the whistle blows. Get our eyes back, get to the line correctly, playing assignment sound on both sides of the ball. Our guys do compete and like to play, I think that's the No. 1 trait that we're looking for on this team."

On the overall health of the team:

"We've had no major injuries. A couple nicks and bruises, but for the most part our guys have been on the field and getting better."



