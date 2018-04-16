UCF is putting their finishing touches on spring this week with one more practice on Wednesday before culminating with the spring game on Saturday. On Monday, head coach Josh Heupel held his weekly chat with the media.

On the format of Saturday's spring game:

"Haven't completely finalized it. Ultimately we'll have offense and defense probably on separate sides. Gives us the flexibility to get some guys out that have played a lot of football and get them out early. Get them some reps, get them out of the scrimmage and bump those other guys up and have the ability to move guys from unit to unit."

On his role:

"I'll be coaching."

On the overall journey this spring:

"I like what we've done. In particular, the defense the last two to three days on the grass, has really gotten a lot more comfortable in assignment, alignment and technique and getting their eyes on the right place. I like where we're continuing to push. When we finish up, after Saturday, there's still a lot of growth that's got to happen for us in May, June and July with our players. If we do that, then we'll have a chance."

On the NCAA's new rule allowing fair catches on kickoffs that will result in a touchback:

"Obviously it's done for safety and trying to eliminate as many big collisions as they possibly can. I don't have a final thought as far as how that will strategically, what we'll do. I think Coach Toth and I will spend a lot of time on as we move through the summertime and maybe into training camp."

On players who have made a lot of progress:

"There's a bunch of guys. I think in year one of your system, there's so much growth that guys have to make with the ball in their hands, understanding schemes, understanding foot and hat placement. There's a lot of growth. All of our guys have done that. I think as much as anything, maybe the defensive line unit has come a long ways. What we're doing schematically is a little bit different for them. I think they've adjusted and grown a lot here lately in the process."

On the ideal number of scholarship quarterbacks on a roster:

"I think that's a position that typically is going to fluctuate a little bit, depending on how old your starter typically is. The older the starter, the more guys you're going to have on scholarship. You work to four. When you start a young guy, typically you're going to end up having a smaller amount of guys on scholarship."

On the backup QB race:

"They've all made a lot of strides. We've still got a long ways to go for those guys to be ready to play at a championship level. But they're willing to work and continue to improve."

On what he wants to see on Saturday:

"See young guys that maybe haven't had a lot of opportunities to play underneath the lights, to come out and play sound fundamentally and understand scheme and get themselves in the right position. Both sides of the ball, you want to see guys make plays when they're in a position of space. Defensively, can you tackle? When you're in a one-on-one situation, offensively, can you go make a play? Whether the ball is up in the air or you've got the ball in your hands you've got to make somebody miss. There's a lot of things we need to see from our guys. From scrimmage one to scrimmage two, much improved on both sides of the ball. Still have a lot of improvement to make as we get on the field on Wednesday before we get out there on Saturday."

On players stepping up as leaders:

"I think we do have some guys that were voted into the leadership council, and guys that maybe have had a voice in the past. Maybe weren't the loudest voice, but are stepping forward. On the offensive side of the ball, Wyatt Miller is a guy you hear and see his presence out there on a consistent basis. Defensively, Pat Jasinski has been a guy like that. Tre Neal has been a guy like that. Joey Connors has been a guy like that. I think we're starting to see those guys do more and more of it, taking more ownership of what we're doing. Having a better understanding of what we're doing schematically is giving them the ability to feel comfortable and step up and speak. Certainly, throughout the summer, to be a championship team you have to have championship habits. That's got to come from within the locker room. It's got to be demanded and typically your leaders on the guys who set the tone."

On the students being allowed to watch Friday's practice:

"It was an opportunity for the Knightmare to see practice and some of the changes that we're making with what we're doing. An opportunity to interact with our players that they may not have an opportunity to do very often. The players went through and shook everybody's hands. When we're out of the practice field, whether it's recruits that are here, we get a bunch of fans, it just creates an energy and an environment of competitiveness for our players and certainly enjoyed last Friday when the students were here."

On areas of concern following the second scrimmage:

"Continuing to get better defensively. Tackling in space. I think some of that is just being in better position. Some of that is from understanding your scheme and alignment and assignment. On the offensive side of the ball, continuing to get better as far as identifications. As multiple as we are up front, identifying both in pass protections and in the run game."

On replacing Mike Hughes in the kick/punt return roles:

"We've got a bunch of guys. There's no shortage of guys that want those roles here. A lot of guys have been getting work at punt return and kick return. I think as we get into fall camp we'll have a better understanding of who is going to step forward and kind of take that leading spot."

On McKenzie Milton's spring:

"He's competitive. I've talked about that. In the meeting room, on the practice field. He's extremely smart. He understands spacing out on the field. Understands defensive body positioning. Recognizes coverages in a pretty good way as well. Continuing to get better fundamentally and that's putting his eyes in the right spot. It's also him getting him body in the right spot so he can continue to be more consistent and more accurate from within the pocket. Everybody can see that once the play breaks down, whether that's a protection or something's not there down the field, he has the ability to extend and make plays with his feet. You can see that during practice and see it on game tape from last year. We're trying to continue to push him to be better inside the pocket. Make more plays from within the pocket when they're there, and then when it's not, get out and go make a play. He pushes himself. He expects a lot from himself. He expects perfection. Those are all signs of a great player."

On the "value" of a spring game:

"Certainly there is a marketing side to it. From the head coach's perspective, it's about ball. It's about seeing guys go out and play and compete in a competitive environment. All the coaches off the field. Understanding situational football. Have a big play, come back and play the next play. Have a bad play, come back and play the next play. We're always coaching about snap to whistle, how you've got to play, how you've got to compete, how you've got to get yourself lined up. In the flow of a game, now how do I reset myself from the last play. The whistle until the next play. Young guys have to go through that process. I think there's a lot to be gained in the spring game from a coaches' side and a players' side."

On what he's learned this spring:

"I think the biggest thing and I've mentioned it a lot. You guys have heard the word. Our kids like to compete. They enjoy playing. That's a trait that you don't necessarily know is going to be there. It's not at every place. When our kids run through the gate with their helmets strapped on, they compete hard, man. They have fun. For two hours and 10 minutes, they're getting after it. If you have that trait, if your team likes to play, you've got a chance. There's a lot of things we've got to get better at between now and opening kickoff against UConn, but our kids are going to push themselves to become their best."

On whether he expected these players would love to compete:



"Yeah. Certainly when we're winning at their level they were winning at, yeah, you hope it's going to be there. Do you always know that? Is it always there? Maybe not. There's a lot of good players that left. What was going to be the makeup of this team? 2018?"

On whether he's a country music fan, a nod to to the Craig Campbell concert before the spring game:

"I love music. Got it playing all the time. I could not tell you the name of a song or most artists. Believe it or not, I just let it play."



