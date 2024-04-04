UCF offensive coordinator Tim Harris Jr. talks about his side of the ball following Thursday's practice. The Knights will scrimmage this Saturday and practice twice next week in advance of Friday's spring game.

During last week's scrimmage, they designed it for the wide receivers to show off their skills.

This week they've been a lot more physical with an emphasis on the run game.

Xavier Townsend is playing at multiple WR spots. He was mostly a slot guy, but now he's playing on the outside with Kobe Hudson being held out. With Kobe out, that's allowed more reps for Bredell Richardson, Tyree Patterson and Goldie Lawrence.

At WR, he emphasizes "playing without the ball" before the pass-catching skills. Blocking, route running, etc.

It was important to make sure their offense is tailored around KJ Jefferson and his strengths. He's very confident.

He's impressed with the talent at TE and thinks they'll be utilized more.

Harris praised the depth at RB, Johnny Richardson and Myles Montgomery. He called Johnny a "playmaking dude." He had a big run during today's practice. He's a smaller guy, but he's showing he can be an effective blocker. Myles has a business-like work ethic. He finishes runs well.

He likes what he's seeing from the offensive line.

They want to leave spring with the offense having a good handle of their playbook.

He sees the defense being a lot more aggressive, which only helps the offense get better.








