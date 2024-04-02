At the midway point of spring practice, UCF defensive coordinator Ted Roof talks about his group and what he learned from the recent scrimmage.

On last Saturday's scrimmage, Roof liked the physicality. He thought they gave up too many explosive plays though.

"A lot of work to be done, but moving in the right direction."

He liked the run defense in the scrimmage, but not so much during Tuesday's practice.

"You've got to be able to stop the run. If a team can run the football on you, you're going to lose and the team is going to be demoralized."

At linebacker, Roof said there's a lot of ongoing battles. At will, players in the mix are Deshawn Pace, Xe'ree Alexander and Andrew Harris. At mike, there's Ethan Barr, Jesiah Pierre, Cam Vining, Kam Moore and Troy Ford. At sam, Ladarius Tennison and TJ Bullard.

There hasn't been as much separation as he would like.

Ethan Barr has a "very high football IQ." He communicates well in getting his teammates lined up. Roof said Barr reminds him of Josh Bynes whom he coached at Auburn. Bynes, who played in the NFL, is now the LBs coach for the Seattle Seahawks.

Roof said they're in the process of experimenting with helmet communication, which is now allowed in college football.

He wants his defense to be aggressive, efficient and strain. There's a difference between strain and effort. Effort is trying hard, strain is giving everything you can give.



