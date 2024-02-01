One of the top local recruits to watch in the Class of 2025 is Connor Howes, an offensive tackle from St. Cloud High School.

Howes has been on UCF's radar since last summer when a camp visit earned the 6-foot-6, 300-pound tackle a scholarship offer.

"I went to a couple camps at UCF last June," Howes said. "I performed really well at the padded camp. I won all my reps and made Final Five (top offensive linemen camp award). Afterward, I was with my head coach talking to Coach (Herb) Hand and that's when he said, 'We would like to offer you a full ride scholarship.'"

That was actually his second UCF camp of the summer. Hand suggested some technique improvements during his first camp.

"Coach Hand said he likes the fact I'm very coachable," Howes said. "He told me what I needed to fix and in two days it was fixed. I went home and trained. He likes my size. I'm very developmental and he likes my personality. There's two sides of me. There's on-the-field Connor and off-the-field Connor. He likes my physicality and just being able to run someone over, then stay passive on the pass blocking and waiting for them to come to me."

Howes was a frequent visitor for UCF's home games last season and he was back again last week to attend Friday Knight Lights.

"I got there and talked to Coach Hand for a little bit and then went on the field to talk to more coaches," Howes said. "I hung out with some of the other recruits. We all had a good time. We ate some food from Mission BBQ which was really good. After that, we watched a video about the background of UCF and Coach Gus Malzahn. We did a photo shoot and laser tag, which was real cool."