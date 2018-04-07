Tacko Fall has unfinished business - and that's to lead UCF to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in more than a decade.

The 7-foot-6 center, who flirted with the idea of leaving for the NBA a year ago, made things crystal clear this week with an announcement that he will definitely be back for his senior season.

That's not exactly a surprise considering a shoulder injury and resulting surgery ended his junior season in mid-January. Fall's setback was one of just one of several injuries for Johnny Dawkins' Knights, who went from a hopeful NCAA Tournament candidate to one that just missed out on the NIT.

"I didn't like the way my season ended," Fall said. "Injuries, you can't control that. B.J. (Taylor) got hurt. Aubrey (Dawkins) didn't play with us. A.J. (Davis) got hurt and didn't play a couple games. We got hit by a lot of injuries. I felt like we didn't do as good as we could have because of that. I still have some things to take care of before I leave school. UCF has meant a lot to me, even before I got here. I felt like before I left here I have to do something big... I definitely want to make the NCAA Tournament. That's a big thing I want to do. I want to make a run and just leave my mark at UCF."