UCF's future receiving corps is taking shape.

The Knights got a big addition on Thursday with the commitment of Cameron Brady, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound wideout from Lamar High School in Arlington, Tex. He moved to Texas several years ago after growing up in Mississippi.

"I've been thinking about committing for a while now," Brady said. "I talked to a lot to my mom about it and we decided the time was right."

Brady's primary recruiters were UCF's receiver coaches, Darrell Wyatt and Lanear Sampson. He was on a call with Sampson earlier today when he said he was ready.

"I told him that I've got something you want to hear," Brady said. "He was like, 'Do you?' I told him I wanted to commit. He was excited. I got on the phone with Coach Wyatt afterward. They were all really excited. We talked about doing the virtual visit, which I think I'm going to do tomorrow. I'm supposed to call Coach (Josh) Heupel at 2."

Brady's other offers included Liberty, Kansas, Houston, North Texas, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Louisiana, Tulane, Cincinnati, San Diego State, Texas State, UConn, UNLV, UTSA, Louisiana Tech, Arizona and Wyoming. His most recent offer was actually UCF with the Knights doing so on May 5.

"We just built a really good relationship," Brady said. "That was probably the biggest reason why I committed. I've spoken with Coach Sampson, Coach Wyatt and Coach Heupel a lot during this process. I also wanted to go to a good college that has a winning program. UCF has a great atmosphere too. I've heard a lot of great things about Orlando. I have some family down there."

He also has the potential to make an instant impact. UCF's top three receivers will be seniors this upcoming season.

"I could probably come in and have a starting position," Brady said.

According to MaxPreps, Brady had 37 receptions for 573 yards and six touchdowns as a junior.

"UCF was telling me how they think I'm a playmaker," Brady said. "They think I can come in and make a lot of plays in their offense."

He was also seriously considering Ole Miss and Arkansas, but he felt a deeper connection with UCF.

"I felt I had the best relationships with the UCF coaches," Brady said.

Brady began his high school football career as both a receiver and safety, though eventually focused solely on receiver. He also plays basketball and runs track. His marquee event is the 400 meters with his personal best time coming in at 51 seconds.

There's a lot of unknowns in regards to when visits will be allowed again, but Brady said he hopes he could possibly come down to see a game later this season.

Brady becomes UCF's fifth commitment and the third from a wide receiver, joining Davis Mallinger and Zay Franks. UCF also has commitments from another Texas prospect, running back Cale Sanders Jr., as well as Georgia cornerback Ronnie Hamrick.





