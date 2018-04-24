UCFSports.com

UCF remains a very intriguing option for Tallahassee (Fla.) Rickards wide receiver Trevor Solomon-Wilson, who made a return visit this past weekend to take in the spring game.

"Talking to the coaches again, they showed me how they plan to utilize my strengths in an offensive system that predicates itself on the vertical game," Solomon-Wilson said. "That was most exciting. I feel I can come in and make an immediate impact."

He had also visited UCF for the Junior Day in February.

"I like the academic track record of the program," Solomon-Wilson said. "Obviously that's my first priority. Also, I'd still not be too far from home but not too close. I also like the big city, but close-knit family atmosphere."

Memphis, Temple USF, Oregon and Texas Tech have offered along with UCF. While the Knights like him for offense, some of those offers are for cornerback.

"I have track and field offers from just about everyone, with some schools allowing indoor track as well as football," Solomon-Wilson said. "I like track, but I love football. That said, this upcoming state meet will be the end of my track career. I look to make a commitment sometime this summer. UCF is a great fit for me. We'll see."



