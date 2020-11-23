UCFSports - Tatum Bethune wants seniors to 'go out with a bang' against USF

"Just get back to work," Bethune said. "New game, new team. We've got to worry about what we've got to. We can't worry about the past. We're focused on USF right now. It's rivalry week."

He said they've brushed off the Cincinnati game which is all they can do, especially since it's a short week of preparation before the Black Friday game against South Florida.

"I feel like I've grown a lot with my maturity," Bethune said. "My mindset is next man up so I have to turn it up. Everything just started happening for me. I really can't explain it, to be honest."

Bethune is coming off a double-digit tackle game against Cincinnati (10) with a season high in TFLs (2.5) and now ranks third on the team in total tackles (43).

Linebacker Tatum Bethune began the season as a promising young backup. The sophomore will end it as a starter and one of the primary contributors on defense.

Though Bethune has only participated in one War on I-4 contest, he's fully aware of the history. He brought up the 2017 game when Mike Hughes returned a kick in the final minute to give UCF the win. The Miami Central alum is excited to face some former high school teammates and other players from his area who play for the Bulls.

"I personally know (linebacker) Dwayne Boyles," Bethune said. "I know guys like (running back) Johnny Ford, the quarterback, Katravis Marsh, a freshman. A couple of those guys, we played in high school together. It's going to be fun. I know how those guys get and they know how I get. I'm excited for it."

When he was at Miami Central, Bethune says their big rivalry game was always Miami Northwestern.

"I always treat rival games like any other game," he said. "You can't think too much about it, just do what you always do. When you go out there thinking about too much that's when bad things happen. Rivalry games are important to make a statement though."

He also really wants UCF's seniors to go out with a win.

"When I came in, (the seniors) treated me like a brother," Bethune said. "I appreciate all the support. On the defensive side, I'd say Aaron Robinson and Richie Grant (meant a lot to me). They all came to me. Like in the Memphis game, my first start, they came to me and said we've got to work together. That meant a lot. I love those guys.

"I love those guys and I want them to go out with a smile on their face. We didn't complete the job (against Cincinnati) so this game can make up for it, to go out with a bang."



