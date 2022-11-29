Alec Holler is living his dream. The tight end's journey to UCF began in some respects as a young fan sitting in the stands and cheering on his favorite team. A local standout at Trinity Prep, Holler would enroll as a walk-on and dealt with early adversity, tearing an ACL not long into his career. He persevered the first few years, eventually earning a scholarship shortly after Gus Malzahn's arrival and developing into one of the offense's key players. "The dream is coming true," Holler said this week. "They talk about Orlando and dreams coming true at Disney World. At UCF, dreams come true. I think that as a player when you come here, you're put on a big stage. You have a lot of opportunity to make big plays and make your dreams come true in terms of your college football career and even beyond that. You've seen a lot of guys that go on to the NFL." As UCF has made their run to the American Athletic Conference Championship, Holler's play on the field has made all the difference. He juked defenders and sacrificed his body to earn a game-clinching first down in the win at Memphis. Last week at South Florida, Holler had the concentration to reel in the game-winning touchdown catch with one hand all the while making sure his toe scraped the pylon. It's spurring debates about whether it's the greatest catch in UCF history. Some are calling the play, 'Holy Holler.'

He reflected on that fantastic catch. "At the time, I guess it hadn't set in, the gravity of what happened, making the big catch to win," Holler said. "It honestly didn't feel as hard at the time because I feel Mikey's ball was so good that it kind of stuck in my hand when I caught it and got the foot in. It was an amazing play. I'm so glad that I made it." Holler said his phone was "blowing up" after the game. "I was getting texts from people I haven't heard from in a while," Holler said. "Just a lot of support. I really appreciate it, all the messages. Knight Nation and all the energy for our whole team after winning that game."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PcmxhbmRvLCB0aGlzIGlzIGZvciB5b3UhISEhISEhIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9DaGFyZ2VPbj9zcmM9aGFz aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0NoYXJnZU9uPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR2xvcnl0b0dPRD9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dsb3J5dG9HT0Q8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9jZk0wZUIwM1pIIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vY2ZNMGVCMDNaSDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBbGVjIEhvbGxl ciAoQEFsZWNIb2xsZXIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v QWxlY0hvbGxlci9zdGF0dXMvMTU5NjcxODY0MDc0OTI0NDQxNj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyNywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK