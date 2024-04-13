Caden Piening is a Knight.

The tight end from Cincinnati's Anderson High School committed on Saturday afternoon, the day after he attended UCF's Nauts vs. Knights spring game.

Piening is an Orlando native, living in the Dr. Phillips area until 2015. His father is a UCF alumnus.

"I always wanted to be recruited by UCF," Piening said in a March interview. "I was trying to message the staff, I finally made a connection and was able to send my film to (UCF tight ends coach Brian) Blackmon. We got on a phone call and it was great. I ended up getting an offer in February and we've been talking every week. It's been a great process. He's gotten to know my mom too. It's been great."

On March 11, Piening and his family visited UCF which coincided with the first day of spring practice.

"We got to the practice and as soon as we walked in Coach (Gus) Malzahn and Coach Blackmon came over and introduced themselves," Piening said afterward. "They said that I'm bigger than what they thought. It was great meeting them. Practice was great, a lot of competition. I enjoyed watching the one-on-one drills. Coach Blackmon was going back and forth, talking to me and my parents during practice. I got to meet Coach Malzahn's wife, Kristi, and Coach Blackmon's wife. My parents talked to Coach Blackmon's wife for a good 45 minutes during the practice. She's a sweet lady."

After practice, Piening and his family met Blackmon for lunch and then went on a campus tour.

"It was great finally meet Coach Blackmon in person," Piening said. "I really enjoyed seeing campus. It was beautiful, very modern. They took us around on a golf cart. The facilities were great, like the weight room. They have blueprints showing the new facilities they're going to build. They're going to be adding on to the stadium.

"At the end of the visit, I got to meet with Coach Malzahn. We talked for at least 30-45 minutes. It was awesome. I just love the family atmosphere. Really, from the whole team. I met all the tight ends. They all greeted me. They've recruited a bunch of good guys who can get after it on the field. I just felt so welcomed."

Piening, who is 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, caught 35 passes for 624 yards and five touchdowns as a junior.

"They really see me as a player that can go out and play wide, but also do the dirty work inside, putting my hand on the ground to block," Piening said. "I can be a versatile tight end."

In February, Piening trimmed his list to a top 10 that includes UCF, Florida, Louisville, Michigan State, Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Stanford and Illinois.

He has already scheduled an official visit for Bounce House Weekend on May 31.



