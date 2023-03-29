UCF tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Brian Blackmon met with the media following Tuesday's fifth practice of spring. He spoke about his tight end room, led by sixth-year senior Alec Holler, the kicking battle, returning punter Mitch McCarthy and the competition at long snapper.

"We're pleased where we are," Blackmon said. "Not a lot of change in terms of what we're doing offensively. We've changed some terminology. Giving some young guys some opportunities. I think that's what spring is about. Spring is about development. We've got some veterans on this team. We know who they are. They've played a lot of football for this university. We've got some new pieces. If you get freshmen to come in early and transfers from the portal, you can find out what kind of player they are and how they gel with the team.

"I'm pleased with my tight end unit. We've got a couple veterans. Obviously Alec Holler has played a lot of football. Zach Wojan is out this spring. He's nursing a knee injury. He'll be fine and be back soon. But that's an opportunity for these young guys. We've got a lot of freshmen in that room. Grant Stevens is a redshirt freshman. Randy Pittman is a true freshman. Just graduated high school in December. Thomas Wadsworth, a walk-on from Melbourne. Local guy. Redshirt freshman. Some opportunities for them. Then you've got Max Holler and Garrett French who have been around. It's a great opportunities for those guys to get some reps. Really find out how they fit in the whole puzzle."

How big was it for Alec Holler to come back for another year?

"I absolutely love coaching Alec Holler," Blackmon said. "I think he epitomizes everything that is right with college football. He won the locker room. He's a great teammate. But he's a great player. Every time you need a play, every time that we've had to have a play since the day I got here, he's been able to make that play. I think back to trying to run the clock out against Boise in my first game here. We go to him and he makes the first down on the sideline. You think about the play against Memphis in our four-minute offense, he makes the play and sacrifices his body. You think about the last play, everybody knows, in the South Florida game. He's proven it on the biggest stage and in the biggest moments. Obviously for this university, it's huge. For me personally, I just love being his coach."

What was his perspective of the "Holy Holler" catch against South Florida?

"My first thing was is he in bounds? Because it was on the far side. When I saw the official raise his hands, I knew even if he went to the review, tie was going to the runner. I was pretty excited. It was a point in time we needed a play. That's a play that's been very successful for us. We had used it several times during the year. Go all the way back to the first game of the year. Same exact play, Kemore Gamble laid out for a touchdown against South Carolina State. It was a play that we knew we had executed a bunch of times. When we had to have it, he made the play."

Freshman tight end Randy Pittman has really been impressive early. Blackmon spoke about his recruitment and what they saw in him coming out of Mosley High School.

"When Coach Malzahn and I started talking, the thing about Randy, is he doesn't really look like a tight end. Not the typical long body tight end. But he's got a really long wingspan. Really big arms. When I went to watch him and evaluate the first time, the guy doesn't come off the field.

"He's a football player. Is he a tight end? I don't know. But he's a football player. He played every snap at linebacker. Every snap at tight end. He played with his hand down. He played split out. He was returning punts and backed deep on kickoff returns. He played every single snap. When I watched him in the spring, he was the best player on the field and there wasn't a close second. He played a good caliber of football. His coach does a great job of having him prepared.

"At that point, he became a priority to us. This is a guy who can come in and make our team better. He has all the intangibles. He's very driven right now. He studies the playbook relentlessly. I get late-night texts. What does this mean? What about this.

"For him, to have Zach at practice every day. Zach's job right now is stand right beside Randy to make sure he knows what to do on every play. To have Alec to talk technique and fundamentals, that's a gift I think he's trying to take advantage of. He's going to be a great player here for a long time."