UCFSports - Tim Harris Jr. excited to join UCF staff

"Meeting those young men and talking to them about their goals," Harris said. "I'm really excited to coach them. I feel all those guys have potential to do really good things with us moving forward. The biggest thing right now is evaluating them on a day-to-day basis in what they're doing in the strength and conditioning program and getting to March 15 and getting out there and working with them from a football standpoint. Whatever they do from that point, that will speak for them. There may be some similarities in what we do schematically to what they've done before, but we want to give everybody a fresh start to prove who they are as a player... I'm excited about all of them. I think they have the right demeanor and mindset for where they want to go. They're focused on the total program, doing what it takes for our team to be successful."

In his first days on campus, Harris said his primary focus was getting to know UCF's running backs. That group includes Bentavious Thompson, Damarius Good , Johnny Richardson and R.J. Harvey among others.

"It was a no-brainer... When you watch from afar at another program in-state, seeing what these young men have been able to do in this program, year after year and building it to where it is now, they've set a really good foundation. The style of play that they've been playing with, the emotion on the defensive side... I can't think of anything else to say other than it was a no-brainer for me. I know we've only scratched the surface of what our vision is for the program is. I'm just really excited to be a part of it... I'm looking forward to getting rolling and continuing to set goals to move the program forward."

"We both had a lot of respect for each other," Harris said. "I would text him every now and then. This situation, when it came up, he shot me a text and said give me a call. It happened fast. I'm extremely excited to work with Coach Malzahn and the rest of the guys on the staff. It's been fun since I got here.

Harris, who will be co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach, said he jumped at the opportunity. Though he hadn't previously worked with Malzahn, the two were familiar as Harris had previously interviewed for an analyst position at Auburn.

Tim Harris Jr. , who has spent the past decade coaching in Miami, first at Booker T. Washington High School and the past six years at FIU, has made the move to Orlando as part of Gus Malzahn's inaugural UCF staff.

Harris also described the most important traits he looks for in a running back.

"The biggest thing is really good vision," Harris said. "I think they can come in all different sizes. You have some guys that are bigger backs, some that are smaller, but I you want guys that have really good vision, can see things and anticipate certain things, be able to stop and start. You do want a guy with good speed, but I think football is played by stopping and starting.

"The size factor, I think you want a mixture of different guys. I don't think everyone has to be the same. Some guys say you want a 6-foot guy that's 200 pounds. Those guys are great, but there are some 5-foot-8, 180-pound guys that are really good.

"What I look for are the guys that have a natural feel of running the football. Being able to see things. Being able to anticipate and being to stop and start. When you do get the second level, being able to make people miss in the open field. That's super important. You've seen some of the best running backs not have great top-end speed. Emmitt Smith, I know he's a Hall of Famer, but guys like that didn't have the 4.4 speed. It's great when you have a guy like that, but there's a lot of different things that go into it from a physicality standpoint."

Harris got his start in coaching at the high school level, coaching under his father Tim "Ice" Harris, the longtime head coach at Miami's Booker T. Washington High School. The younger Harris served as offensive coordinator for the Tornadoes from 2009-13, then took over as the program's head coach in 2014.

"When you're a high school coach, you deal with kids on so many different levels," Harris said. "The relationship part is always most important. I always try to keep that at the forefront even at this level. Relationships are super important to me. Your kids understand that you care about them on and off the football field. It's not just about the X's and O's. They'll play hard for you. I learned that before I got even got into coaching, being born into it with my dad being a coach pretty much my entire life. I've taken that with me. Every day I come in the building, I make sure that my mind gets on track by letting the young me know that I care about you. I care about you whether you're the starting running back and leading us in rushing, or the guy not getting as many reps. I care about you and want you to be successful. I really think that part stays with me because of my high school coaching background."

UCF has made name for itself as one of the most prolific offenses in college football. Harris says that won't be changing.

"We're gonna have fun," he said. "We're gonna be an aggressive offense. Any time you watch a Gus Malzahn offense, you know it starts with controlling the line of scrimmage, then being able to get the ball down field. When you look at our guys and the depth at certain positions, you certainly feel like we can continue to do that. We're gonna be an high-octane offense. We're gonna be exciting and have fun. Hopefully give our fans something to be excited about going forward."



