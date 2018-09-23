UCFSports.com

UCF's top Class of 2020 quarterback target was in Spectrum Stadium Friday night to see the Knights take down FAU, 56-36.

With Jacksonville Sandalwood on a bye week, Jeff Sims and his father made the short trip down to Orlando.

"I loved it," Sims said. "What stood out was their new locker room and the family atmosphere."

UCF has only offered one 2020 quarterback so far and that's Sims, who received his offer in May. He was able to meet with the coaching staff prior to the game.

"They were talking about the game and how I would fit well in the offense," Sims said. "The offense is very fast paced and that's what I'm used to."

Sims' other offers include Boston College, Colorado State, LSU, Louisville, Cincinnati and ECU. That list will certainly grow as his junior year progresses.

His uncle is former UCF wide receiver great Mike Sims-Walker, who played for the Knights in the mid-2000s.



Sims plans to make a decision during his senior year.

