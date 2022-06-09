Top 2024 target Eddy Pierre-Louis loved his experience at UCF

Eddy Pierre-Louis had a fantastic time visiting UCF for Bounce House Weekend.

The four-star offensive lineman from Tampa Catholic was among the top Class of 2024 prospects who made it over to Orlando last Saturday. It was his second visit in recent months as Pierre-Louis had also attended the Knights' spring game.

"It was great," Pierre-Louis said. "I met a couple of UCF commits. They were really cool. We were vibing and everything. It went smooth.

"We did a lot of fun stuff, like a pie eating contest. I won the watermelon contest, got first place for the o-linemen. We did trivia and music battles."

As for that music battle, UCF offensive line coach Herb Hand owned the competition with his rendition of Eminem.

"It was really cool seeing him rap like that," Pierre-Louis said.

Pierre-Louis said he and Hand actually go back a long way.

"I've known Coach Hand for a minute now because he was recruiting my brother (Richard Gouraige) who goes to UF. So did Coach Gus (Malzahn) when he was at Auburn. So I've known them for a minute. We've been building a connection for the last six years."

Pierre-Louis said it was also great reacquainting with Malzahn.

"He was just asking how I was doing and talking to my mom and asking her how she was," Pierre-Louis said. "We talked about recruiting and stuff like that."

He also bonded with some of the other recruits in attendance.

"I knew Jamal (Meriweather) because I met him at the spring game when he committed," Pierre-Louis said. "I met Jayvontay (Conner). He's really cool. Also Adarius (Hayes). He's cool too. Also Gabriel (Fortson)."

What does he like about UCF?

"The coaching staff and players just always seem so happy and ready to work," Pierre-Louis said. "All the coaches are always so positive. It's a great school. A big state school, which I really like. All the players say they love it there. I also like how UCF is going to the Big 12. They're stepping their game up and will be playing better schools."

Pierre-Louis has a full month of unofficial visits with planned trips to see Alabama (June 18), Auburn (June 19), Clemson (June 20) and Georgia Tech (June 21). He will also participate in the Rivals 5-Star Challenge in Atlanta on June 17.



