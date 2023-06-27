UCF is among the finalists for EJ Colson, a Class of 2025 dual-threat quarterback from Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Ga.

Colson has made multiple trips to Orlando this year. He was offered during a January visit, returned for the spring game and was back again on June 10.

"It was amazing," Colson said of his latest trip. "My parents and I wanted to see the academic part of UCF. They broke it all down. We sat down for an hour and went over academics. They showed me the biology building, which is what I want to study. It was amazing."

As a sophomore, Colson led Cedar Grove to the state championship game while guiding his team to an 11-3 overall record. He completed 182-of-290 passes for 2,632 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions. He rushed 127 times for 486 yards and 10 more scores.

UCF head coach Gus Malzahn and offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw feel Colson would be a perfect fit.

"They were saying I'm everything they want in a QB," Colson said. "Coach Malzahn has done great with dual-threat quarterbacks like myself with the RPO game and the deep ball. Coach Hinshaw says everything I'm doing now (in high school) is what UCF is doing already. He loves how I play. Coach Hinshaw was able to see me in practice during May and he also liked how I'm a leader on the field."

Above all, Colson prides himself on his leadership qualities.

"I'm always being vocal and pushing and encouraging my teammates," Colson said. "My dad instilled that in me. If a player messes up, I'm always like, 'Get back, next play.' As a quarterback, I feel I make good decisions. I try my best not to turn the ball over. I have great pocket presence. A lot of people have to look down to move around in the pocket, but one thing I'm always working on with my trainer is being able to move around while still looking downfield."

At the Rivals Camp in April, Colson was among the standout players:

While he is young and still developing it could be argued that the Georgia native had as strong of an arm as any quarterback that attended the camp. Colson can really spin it and proved more than capable of making even the hardest throws look routine.