Raynor Andrews is emerging as one of UCF's top offensive line targets in the 2024 class.

The 6-foot-6 tackle from Miami Jackson received his offer during a visit in January and recently returned to UCF for a second time.

"The first time I was at UCF I was personally offered by Coach (Herb) Hand," Andrews said. "It was amazing. He invited me to his office and we were talking about me as a player and a person, how I'm doing so well even though I just started playing football. He was amazed by my film. He was saying how much he liked me, how much I'd fit their program as they're transitioning to the Big 12. So they offered me."

Andrews moved from the Bahamas last summer with the dream of playing basketball. He was encouraged to try out for football and said he immediately loved it.

"(Coach Hand) said he liked my hand size," Andrews said. "My hands are big and my wingspan is long. He said you can't teach size and height. He definitely liked that about me."

Florida State, Syracuse, Colorado, West Virginia and Rutgers are among his other early offers.

While in Orlando for the recent Under Armour camp, Andrews took the time to visit UCF again.

"It was amazing," Andrews said. "We walked around and had a great conversation. We took pictures together. I really appreciate him being there. He was at Disney with his daughter and left early so he could come see me that day. We already have an amazing relationship."

What else stood out about UCF?

"I definitely like UCF's facilities, weight room and how they treat their players. They make you feel like family. I definitely like how they're going into the Big 12 too."

Andrews said he's open to all schools recruiting him.

"I'll be looking for the best school in how they treat their players on and off the field," Andrews said. "Do they care and treat you like family? I want to play as a true freshman too. I also want a good program for what I want to major in, business and real estate."



