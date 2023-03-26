UCF rolled out the red carpet for Kylan Fox during his visit to campus on Sunday.

The four-star tight end from Loganville (Ga.) Grayson is a high priority target for head coach Gus Malzahn and their 2024 recruiting class.

"Today went great," Fox said. "It was good to see everything again. I got to sit down and see what their tight end play would be like, how I'd be used in their offense."

This was Fox's second time at UCF - he also visited in January 2022 shortly after his sophomore season.

"I felt like a priority," Fox said. "When I arrived, all the coaches were outside and shook my hand. They all showed me around and made me feel real welcome."

In addition to meetings and the tour, Malzahn took him for a ride around campus in a BMW i8.

"I really felt the love everybody showed me," Fox said. "They made me feel at home here. I felt welcome."

As his would-be position coach, tight end coach Brian Blackmon is playing a big role in Fox's recruitment.

"He's a great guy," Fox said. "We're super tight. We talk every week. We're keeping our bond tight."

Malzahn and Blackmon both showed him how he would be utilized at UCF. At Auburn, Malzahn developed C.J. Uzomah into a player who's now one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

"We watched a lot of tape (on Uzomah)," Fox said. "I'm very versatile. I can be in-line, I can play receiver, I can play slot, tight end or H-back. I use my hands well. I can get in the run game and block. I'm a versatile threat."

Fox really enjoyed getting some personal time with Malzahn.

"It was great," he said. "He has an extensive track record. He knows how to win. If I go to UCF, I know we'll be winning a lot of games."

What stands out the most about UCF?

"Definitely the people," Fox said. "There's great people in the building. Coach Malzahn has hired a bunch of good people around here. The people just make this place really special."

Fox visited Georgia Tech earlier in the month and he was at Miami on Saturday. Next weekend he plans to see Ole Miss. He may visit Michigan State or Maryland the weekend after that.

He will return to UCF for an official visit on June 2 - Bounce House Weekend - and he has another locked in with Miami on June 9. While he maintains he's still open, Fox said UCF, Miami, Florida State, Michigan State and Ole Miss are definitely among his top schools.

A commitment will likely occur in August or September.

"The biggest thing I'm looking for are the people," Fox said. "My relationship with the coaches is really important. I want to have a tight bond with everybody. Academics are important too. I'm high on academics."



