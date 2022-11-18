Two players connected to the University of Florida - a transfer and a commitment - highlight UCF's expected visitors for their final regular season home game against Navy.

Joshua Braun, a former offensive guard for the Gators, received a UCF offer earlier this week. A four-star recruit in the Class of 2020, Braun started seven games for the Gators during the 2021 season but saw his status change with the coaching change in Gainesville. He visited Florida State a few days ago and also has offers from Penn State, Duke and Texas Tech.

Braun is already in the NCAA Transfer Portal as he is set to graduate from UF following this semester. He recently married and will be looking for the best fit for both he and his wife.

