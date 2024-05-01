Peny Boone, the 2023 MAC Offensive Player of the Year at Toledo, announced his commitment to UCF Wednesday.

The Detroit native was a four-star prospect in the Class of 2020 and originally signed with Maryland, spending two seasons with the Terrapins. In 2020 Boone played in four games, rushing for 86 yards on 19 carries. In 2021, he rushed for 172 yards on 39 carries.

He transferred to Toledo in 2022 and finished third on the team with 443 yards rushing. His breakout came last season when he led the MAC and finished eighth in the nation with 1,400 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. His average of 107.7 yards per game was 11th best in the country. His final PFF grade was 88.2.

Ranked by Rivals as the No. 31 overall player in the transfer portal, Boone initially transferred to Louisville where he participated in the spring. He chose to re-enter the portal a couple weeks ago and was previously linked to Kentucky prior to UCF entering the picture.

With Boone, UCF can make the argument they have the best running back room in the Big 12. The Knights return RJ Harvey, who rushed for 1,416 yards and 16 touchdowns last season, and Johnny Richardson, a speedy threat who rushed for 573 yards. UCF also added Myles Montgomery to the team in January, who rushed for 428 yards last season as the backup at Cincinnati.

Boone is expected to have two seasons of eligibility remaining.



