Top UCF RB target sets date for commitment announcement

Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton running back Jordan McDonald recently narrowed his choices to UCF and South Carolina. Now he has a decision date. McDonald tweeted Thursday that he will announce his commitment on Saturday, which happens to be his brother's birthday.

McDonald has made several visits to UCF, most recently for the Oct. 9 home game against ECU.

"The fan base stood out a lot to me, especially how engaged they were into the game even with all the injuries and uncertainties going on," McDonald said.

At that game, McDonald was able to connect with several UCF commits, including quarterback Thomas Castellanos and wide receiver Quan Lee.

"It was great," McDonald said. "They were all telling me to make the move and come be a part of greatness. They're ready to make championship moves and put UCF on the map even more!"

Milton High School (6-1) travels to Roswell on Friday. McDonald is the team's leading rusher with 524 yards on 73 carries.



