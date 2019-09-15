A day after the resounding victory against Stanford, UCF got a big win on the recruiting front.

Ja'Cyais Credle, UCF's top target at wide receiver, announced his commitment to the Knights.

The Columbus (Ga.) Carver star's offer list included the likes of ECU, Oregon, South Carolina, Temple, Tennessee, Tulane, Virginia, Wake Forest and Wisconsin,

As a junior, Credle caught 41 passes for 792 yards and seven touchdowns. Through two games in 2019, he has nine receptions for 116 yards and two scores.

Credle, who is 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, fills a big need as UCF is looking to reload for the next era of wide receivers, especially important since players like Gabriel Davis, Tre Nixon and Marlon Williams are upperclassmen.

Credle, who goes by the nickname "Stretch," is the first wide receiver in UCF's 2020 class, which now stands at 17.