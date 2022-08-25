UCF defensive coordinator Travis Williams talks about his group as they prepare for next Thursday's season opener vs. South Carolina State.

Recap from his press conference:

What was the important thing he learned about this defense during camp? He said communication among the linebackers having so many newcomers.

On South Carolina State, T-Will said he had a lot of respect for their coach Oliver "Buddy" Pough. He's been the head coach of the FCS Bulldogs since 2002.

T-Will is originally from Columbia, S.C. Pough was a high school coach in that area, coaching at Fairfield Central from 1994-96. He then went to South Carolina as a position coach under Lou Holtz prior to becoming the head coach at South Carolina State.

"Very well respected guy in the state and a very well respected guy in our profession. He's a guy I look up to. I've followed his career for a long time. He does a great job and does it the right way. They're a well-coached bunch. I'm looking forward to shaking his hand right before the game and letting him know how much I appreciate him."

South Carolina State won the MEAC Championship with a 7-5 overall record in 2021, ending the season with a 31-10 victory against Deion Sanders-led Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl. Pough is a four-time MEAC Coach of the Year (2008, 2009, 2019, 2021).

T-Will was asked about John Rhys Plumlee and he felt JRP came along in understanding the offense. Will give defenses a "headache" with what he can do running and throwing.

More on the LBs, T-Will tells those guys "every day is an interview." Says "we hit it with all those guys." Different guys from bring something different to the table.

The defense is "moving with a different confidence." They should be ahead going into year two. They're "playing with an edge. A knife cannot cut if it's dull." He's pleased with the entire group.

Guys are totally bought in and having fun. It starts with the assistant coaches.

You can only know so much before the first game, so it's about how you respond. He brought up the early 21-0 deficit to Boise State in last year's opener. E + R = O.

He talked about how much the defense grew last season and understanding why certain things were called.

Asked about "Knight" Justin Hodges: "Justin is my guy. He's so passionate about football... He comes in my office and we talk all the time. It's good to see a guy that's passionate about ball and learning, being the best he can do. He practices hard."

T-Will explained about Hodges' transition to the "Knight" (aka nickel) position last season. He was banged up with a shoulder and then an ankle injury early in the season, then was thrown into the Navy game as a starter and had to defend the triple option. "I'm very proud of his progress."

What's his favorite part of game week? The preparation, going over film, etc. "It's a puzzle you're putting together and then it's showtime." Says it's like a "chess match."

I asked T-Will who would see the first reps alongside Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste and to share his plans for the linebacker rotation. "Look at you. That's a trick question. That's pretty good. (The depth chart) is going to come out Sunday. We've got a couple more days."

I then asked whether he thinks some of the freshman could help them this season. He thinks all could play at some point, especially since they can play four games and still redshirt. "If they can help you, play them."

Asked to single anybody out, he said "I really think we hit on all those guys. You can talk about T.J. Bullard, Kam Moore, the Henderson twins, Nikai, Jamaal, K.T. All those guys and I don't know if I forgot a guy. We hit on all those guys."

No injury issues. "All hands on deck."

He "absolutely" feels they have more depth which allows them flexibility to do some different things and keep guys fresh.

T-Will complimented the video department led by Brad Helton and everything he does to distribute film to coaches and players.

On Shaquem Griffin, he saw him obviously in the Peach Bowl. He was so impressed by him. "He's using his influence in a positive way and can bless others. He has a bright future in whatever he does. He has a remarkable story and he is an inspiration to a lot of people."

He was wearing the "Girl Dad" hat for his daughters who would watch this interview later on Youtube. "This is one of my favorite hats. I wear it a lot actually. Sometimes it doesn't even match my clothes. Shout out to my daughters, Tru, Reign and Brave."







