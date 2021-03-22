UCFSports - Travis Williams: 'We want the best players' to come to UCF

After the initial excitement and buzz of the first week of spring, UCF defensive coordinator Travis Williams says the challenge now is keeping that enthusiasm level high during this second week and for the remainder of practices. T-Will also addressed the early recruiting efforts, making it clear UCF plans to recruit alongside the big boys.

"We want the best players," Williams said. "The goal is to win championships here. If you want to win a championship, you have to get the best players. We're not afraid to recruit anybody."

Here's everything Williams had to say during his Monday media availability following UCF's fifth practice.

On getting to know his defense and working with them on the field:

"It's been awesome. Being able to get on the field is always good and seeing the guys fly around with great energy. It's been awesome. It's been a blast being able to coach these guys. They come with great energy and a great mindset. That's a start. It was an awesome first week and now we're on to week two."

On his focus on teaching tackling:

"I developed that as a player, really. Just learning from my mentors. You can't play defense and not tackle. Now with so many offenses being so spread out and different things like that, you've got to be able to tackle in space. You have to be a really great tackling team. You've got to get the guys on the ground. That's just the defensive player in myself. We've got to tackle people and get to the ball with bad intentions. If we can get all 11 guys to the ball, even if it's a bad call, that bad call becomes a good call because of great effort in tackling."

On the 2020 freshmen and how they've looked in spring:

"They're all getting better. Every day is us just trying to develop them and teaching them the defense. The thing about them being freshmen last year, think when the whole pandemic happened, they were learning all this on Zoom. It wasn't a lot of practice time. There weren't walk-throughs. Just learning on Zoom. That's tough for any player, let alone a freshman. It's good to get them out on the field and being able to do walk-throughs and corrections. That's a lot different than Zoom. It's going to be a better season for them just because they can get on the field. Getting here in the summer, learning on Zoom and then getting out on the field, that's tough to do."

On the damp, rainy weather at practice:

"With us, I just tell them, 'Just put the ball down.' We'll play in the street. We'll play in the snow, the rain, the sun. Just put the ball down. Our job is to tackle the man with the ball. The weather conditions doesn't change us. The people in the stands doesn't change our mindset, whether the stands are empty or full. Obviously we want it full. The conditions never change our mindset, which is to get to the ball with bad intentions, tackle and be physical. That's our mindset."

On his biggest takeaway from the first one-third of spring:

"Most of the time you see guys trying to buy in. I think these guys have bought in. You see the things they say and do. You don't see anybody going against the grain. Developing the culture the way Coach Malzahn's wants it developed. The guys are bought in. That's what makes it a lot of fun for us. It makes coming to work fun because the guys are really buying in. They see the vision and where Coach Malzahn is trying to take this deal.



"The first week has been good. The thing is, everybody around the country, that first week you're eager for practice. Going to practice, putting out videos and practice clips here and there. It's the second week, all around the country, we'll see who really loves football after the body is tired. We'll see what coaches really love coaching. It's easy that first week to come out with energy and running around. The coaches are just like the players. What are you going to do the second week and the third week? That's the thing I'm eager to see this week coming."

On what he's learned about UCF and the area:

"From Universal Studios to the amount of students that's here at the university. The rockets. There's so many different things that you can sell here. The things our administration is doing. This is an awesome place. I can't put my finger on one thing. This is a great place. It really is. Every day I'm learning something new."

On riding scooters and sharing his personality:

"I think it's very important just for your players to know you're for them. For your players to know that you're human. I've been around coaches that don't like to be themselves. I'm very comfortable being Travis Williams. Very comfortable being myself. I don't get why coaches put walls up. I like being myself. Guess what, I ride on scooters. We're gonna ride scooters. We'll have fun. We'll go into the stadium and through the ball around. That's just what we do. We really enjoy ourselves. We enjoy each other as coaches. There's a lot of people working at different schools that don't enjoy themselves. But we really enjoy ourselves. We'll go eat pizza and wings together. Get on a scooter and ride around the campus meeting all the students. We really do this for real. It's not for show. This is Travis Williams every day. I'm high energy."

On the team's conditioning level:

"They're picking up. We came in here and knew they weren't doing a lot of conditioning. New coaching staff, so there wasn't any heavy winter workouts getting them in shape. For us, just being patient with them and working them in shape while we're practicing. That's really big for Coach Malzahn, just to understand they're not all the way fully in shape. We'll work them in shape as we go. The main thing is you see them fighting through everything. Even when they're tired. That's the sign of a champion. That's what we like to see as a coaching staff. Yes, you're tired and probably not in the greatest shape had you gone from January to now, but we want to see you fight through."

On his impressions of the linebackers:

"Very eager to learn. That's what makes my job so easy. I'm so eager to get in front of them because they want to learn. They want to learn football concepts, different things like that. We got here in February, so we didn't have a chance to do football school. So we're doing football school and on the field at the same time. Learning on the run. A lot of questions. A lot of different things like that. Questions during walk-through. The thing I'm impressed with is they love ball. They want to continue to learn. The linebackers are the quarterbacks of the defense. That's what I like about my entire group."

On the early recruiting response:

"We want the best players. We're not just taking anybody. We want the best players. The goal is to win championships here. If you want to win a championship, you have to get the best players. We're not afraid to recruit anybody. We want the right fit for UCF. We want players that can help us win the conference, go to the playoffs and win a championship. We dream big here. You can do it here. You can win a championship here. You've seen the schools that UCF has beaten. Why not? Why not UCF? Why can't our guys go to the playoff? Now we've got to earn it. You've got to go work your tail off just like everybody else. When we're recruiting, trust me, I've seen other places. We've got great things that we can sell. We've got things that are really great for the student athlete."





