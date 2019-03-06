After his first full season as a starter, wide receiver Tre Nixon is looking for even bigger things in 2019. The junior talked about a variety of topics, including the arrival of his brother Devin, following UCF's first spring practice.

How was the first day out there?

"Really good. A lot of energy. First day. Finally back on the grass. Feels good to get your feet wet. A lot of young guys competing. Really good first day."

Obviously a lot of questions at quarterback this year with a wide-open competition. What are your impressions of the guys?

"I like all of them. They're all really good, on and off the field. All have strong arms and can run the ball. Like you said, it's an open competition."

Is that a bad thing for you, not getting more reps with the guy who's going to be the starter?

"No, I don't think it's a bad thing. They do a good job rotating in practice. One time Wimbush will be up, one time Dillon will be up, one time Mack will be up. They do a good job rotating so I get a feel for all the quarterbacks at the same time."

The wide receiver room, how much different is it at this point this year than when you came in last year?

"I feel like it's experience. That's what we've got now. We got a lot of young guys that either got redshirted or didn't play as much are going to have a big role this year. Me and Gabe are really experienced now, got our feet wet. My first actual season, so I got my feet wet going against other people. That experience was really big."

After playing last year, what are the areas you want to improve on this most?

"I feel like one big thing that I need to work on since last season is getting my strength up. Weight room. Being stronger, more physical. That's something I took pride in this offseason which is to get bigger, stronger and faster for this upcoming season."

Obviously Gabe and yourself and Marlon probably have the most experience, but with Dredrick gone, I'm sure there's room for another guy to emerge. Who are some of those young receivers that might do that this year?

"With Snelson gone, it's wide open for the slot. Guys like Marlon, Otis, J-Moore (Jonathan Moore). A lot of guys competing for that slot position. I feel we have a lot of depth at the slot position even with missing Snelson. Whoever does step up and take that spot will do a really good job."

What does Brandon Wimbush bring to the table that you've seen so far?

"Leadership. Experience. He's a bigger guy so he can run the ball. Has a really strong arm. Like all the other quarterbacks, he's good on and off the field. Brandon is a bigger guy. He can take on hits and run people over. He has the whole package."

He's kind of going through the same thing you were going through last year, coming in from another program and trying to fit in. Have the guys welcomed him with open arms?

"No doubt. I always see a new guy coming in and it's a little awkward, little weird being around new people, but he fit in really well. Interacting with everybody, having a good time. He's done a good job fitting in with the guys."

You transferred from one spread to another. For someone like Brandon coming from another spread, is it an adjustment?

"I'd say it's a little adjustment. From a quarterback standpoint, it's getting used to looking at signals, getting the offensive line set. That's probably the one thing. Just a little bit faster. It's not that big of a transition coming from one spread offense to another was easy for me. I feel he'll have no problem getting adjusted to things."

What was it like for you seeing McKenzie out there and what do you think means to him?

"Just seeing McKenzie out there brings everybody up. He has a little golf cart he whips around everywhere. It's good to have him out there. We're still pushing for him as he's going through recovery. With Brandon Wimbush, having (KZ) out there today is another strong leader, somebody that can lead us offensively."

What's it like having your brother on the team? (Devin Nixon enrolled in January as a graduate transfer from Western Kentucky)

"Really good. It's like back in the old days. In high school we used to compete all the time. Keeping each other up. He pushes me and I push him, so it's really good to have a familiar face out there."

Is he playing receiver?

"Yeah. He's actually playing outside now."

What does that mean to your family and your mom?

"You know mom is happy. She's right up the road. She's going to all the games now. She's going to be really excited seeing both her boys playing."

Are you going to give him a hard time?

"Nah. I'm always going to stay on him. We breed excellence through competition, so I'm always going to stay on him. I'm helping him out with all the plays. At the end of the day, you've got compete on the field so if I see him slacking, I'm going to get on him."

I know you don't have pads on yet, but what was the play of the day out there?

"I'd definitely say little Coubs (Jason Colubiale). We had a go route, I think on the left side of the field. I think Wimbush actually threw it up. Coubs made a great catch. Great play."

Year one to year two for Heupel. Where have you seen him grow the most as a head coach?

"I'd say getting more comfortable. He has everything planned out. Last year was getting his feet wet too being a first-year head coach. You can really see now this year things are more set and more planned out. Getting more confident as the head coach and really pushing us to be great every day."