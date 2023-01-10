Whittemore was a do-it-all player at Buchholz, playing quarterback, safety and cornerback in addition to wide receiver. After redshirting at UF in 2019, Whittemore saw action in seven games in 2020 finishing with 10 catches for 128 yards and one touchdown. In 2021, Whittemore started eight games, playing in 10, and totaled 19 receptions for 210 yards and a touchdown.

"I remember watching Joe Burnett, " Whittemore said. "Smokin' Joe. That takes me back. I'm pumped to be here. It's really cool to be playing at my dad's alma mater. It was cool to play for my dad in high school along with my brothers. I couldn't be more blessed in that aspect. I'm just hyped to be down here and be a part of Knight Nation."

"Coach Malzahn has always been great to my family," Whittemore said. "I've known him since high school... I'm pumped to be able to play for him. He's one of the best coaches in the game and I'm fired up to be able to help him win some games."

Whittemore is also very familiar with Malzahn having been recruited by Auburn coming out of Gainesville Buchholz in the Class of 2019. More recently, UCF and Malzahn were active in recruiting his brother Creed Whittemore and cousin Malachi Singleton in the Class of 2023.

"I was on the road taking some visits and I got a call from Coach Hinshaw," Whittemore said. "I've known him for quite some time. He recruited me out of high school when he was at Kentucky. My dad and him played together back in the day. I decided to move up my visit date to UCF, so I came down here and really enjoyed it. I went back home, prayed on it and spent time with my family. We decided that's what the Lord had for me in this next phase of my life. I couldn't be happier with my decision. I'm blessed. I'm really glad to be down here."

That OC is Darin Hinshaw , who was formally introduced last week. He played quarterback for UCF during the early 1990s and one his top receivers was Trent's dad, Mark Whittemore , who finished his career with nearly 2,000 receiving yards.

"It was a long process for me, between the dead period and the bowls and then the rush at the end to visit places," Whittemore said. "Coach (Gus) Malzahn had been on the phone with me several times throughout the process. He wanted me to see who the OC was going to be before I made my visit. Obviously that ended up being somebody I really like and I'm really excited about."

After committing over the weekend, Whittemore arrived in Orlando this week to finalize the enrollment process. UCFSports.com caught up with him to talk about his decision.

Whittemore, a 6-foot-4, 211-pound wide receiver who spent the last four years at the University of Florida, is transferring to UCF where his father Mark was a former standout player in the early 1990s. His dad was also his high school coach at Gainesville-Buchholz.

His playing time decreased with the arrival of a new coaching staff in 2022 as he registered four catches for 87 yards in seven games played. Whittemore also battled through injuries at various points of his career. He graduated from UF last August with a degree in Sport Management.

"I was able to play a whole bunch of ball at Florida and really enjoyed it," Whittemore said. "Maybe didn't contribute as much as I wanted to at times, but at other points got to play a ton of ball. Looking back on it, I'm thankful for the opportunity and making the friends I did. All the relationships. That's probably what I'll remember the most. I just felt like it was time to go. I'm a graduate student and was ready for something new... I'm very thankful and blessed for the time I spent at UF."

Whittemore visited last Friday, meeting with Malzahn, Hinshaw and wide receivers coach Grant Heard. He's excited about what the Malzahn/Hinshaw offense will look like.

"I think I'm a guy who can be versatile within (Hinshaw's) passing game," Whittemore said. "If you go back and watch where he's been previously they were able to throw it down field vertically really impressively. He showed me some of that film. That was fun to watch. His ability to open it up as Coach Malzahn would say, combined with what this team already does well. Coach Malzahn has called an offense to a National Championship and won a National Championship as an OC. He's done tremendous things. To add Coach Hinshaw to that and his vertical passing threat will be something special. I'm excited to be a part of it."

Whittemore's past experience has mostly been playing slot receiver, but he's open to anything.

"I can do a variety of things," he said. "That's what Coach Malzahn, Coach Heard and Coach Hinshaw all said. I really want to be a leader on the team. Be someone who can be trusted and contribute in any way that presents itself. I don't know what that role will be specifically, but whatever it is I'm excited to fulfill it."

The highlights may be on VHS, but Trent has seen footage of his dad making plays for the Knights.

"I haven't watched them in a while, but when I was younger we used to watch them a good bit," Whittemore said. "He was definitely a force to be reckoned with on the field. He's a bit of a smaller guy, a speedster. He really looks like my younger brother Creed, honestly. I'm a bit bigger than he was, but I think I can definitely draw some ball skills that I have from him. He had great hands. Obviously scored a lot of touchdowns for the Knights and had a lot of production. I'm hoping to be able to match that. It'll be a tall task, but I'm hoping to add some production to the Whittemore name for the UCF Knights."

His father played for UCF as they were making a name for themselves in Division I-AA and preparing to make the jump to I-A (FBS). The Knights have been climbing that ladder ever since as 2023 will mark their entry into the Big 12 and a Power Five conference.

"I'm super excited about that," Whittemore said. "That was something Coach Malzahn talked about with me. Just being a part of that first team to take a step up into the Big 12, a step up in competition. I think this team will be ready for it. There's a lot of good players that are ready to prove themselves on that level. I can't wait to get into a new conference. It's always cool playing in new stadiums. I'm sure we'll go to some big-time places. I just know the guys are ready, just talking to some of them. UCF is a program that this is probably overdue honestly with the type of program they've had over the last decade. I'm just really thrilled to be on the team that finally gets the chance to prove it on a bigger stage."

Trent is familiar with a few UCF players. Fellow wide receiver Quan Lee is a former teammate at Buchholz. He played at UF with running back Demarkcus Bowman.

"I've already met a ton of guys," Whittemore said. "They all seem great. Can't wait to get to work with all of them. They were all very welcoming with me and made me feel at home. I appreciated that a lot as a guy who just moved in. I'm ready to get to work with them and can't wait to see what we can do."

He recently met quarterback John Rhys Plumlee.

"He's great. I can't wait to be on the field with him. I've been a fan from afar for a couple years. I think we were in the same class. I played against him in the SEC. We went to Ole Miss in the COVID season (2020). This is the first time I've gotten to meet him personally. He's great. He's got a will to win. He's great to be around."

Looking ahead to 2023 and goals, Whittemore is focused on the team first and foremost.

"I think it all starts with being that first team in the Big 12," Whittemore said. "Coach Malzahn has already said he wants to go compete for a championship. Whatever I can do to help the team do that. I'm not much of a huge goal-setter for myself statistically as I am reflecting on what I do each day. Did I give it my all? Am I helping the team in every way possible? If I can look back on the season and say that was the case, I can be happy with it. That's the goal for me, to go out there and help in any way that I can."



