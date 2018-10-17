Trysten Hill: UCF's wrecking ball
Trysten Hill was a beast last weekend at Memphis.
Not only did the UCF defensive lineman help keep the Tigers scoreless during that pivotal second half, he had some major contributions on offense as well. He was on the field as a blocker for two key fourth down plays, both of which were successfully converted. That includes the long 71-yard Taj McGowan touchdown run, enabled because of Hill's crushing blow on Memphis cornerback T.J. Carter.
UCFSports.com caught up with Hill this week to reflect on that game and also look ahead to this week's opponent, ECU.
I know you guys have moved past Memphis, but how satisfying was that game for you. First of all, on the defensive part of it, you guys had to step up in that second half and you shut them out after their running back was running all over the place in the first half.
"It definitely shows the kind of character this team has, especially this defense. Being able to come out at halftime and lock everything down. Really get to see the true colors of people that we've been waiting to see when we get into a dogfight. That meant a lot. Not only now, but through the rest of the season it's going to be important."
Everybody is going to remember the offensive plays you got in there for. You had the touchdown the previous week against SMU. Being a lead blocker on some plays, has that been a recent development that you've been practicing?
"I did it last year with Jamiyus, but I was the tight end which wasn't as fun. It was in development for a while. Just for short yardage situations where it comes down to it and we need a first down. We've been practicing the play. Taj had a heck of a run. I thought I might be able to catch him whenever I got up from throwing the block, but I couldn't. But yeah, we've been practicing for a while. We worked on hand-offs and stuff like that. It came together and clicked when it needed to."
I know you were fixated on getting the yard for the first down, probably weren't even thinking touchdown, but how satisfying was it for you to knock that guy flat on his back?
"Yeah. I was hoping everybody saw it too. Once it sprung, I was like wow. What I did actually made a difference. I was excited about it, knowing that what we worked so hard for is paying off. With the long touchdown run like that, it shows how hard we've been working on it."
How much did that fire everybody up? You're a two-way player so you go back on defense. That had to be a momentum shift.
"Something like that can definitely change the tide of the game. It being the formation that it was, bone, big package, guts on the line, time to do what you've gotta do, then it breaking like that, it shows what this team is about and it shows where we were going to go for the rest of the game. We came to the sideline after every time defense was on the field. Alright, that's six stops, seven stops, okay, let's get eight. Let's get nine. That got us fired up and the whole team going."
For Coach Heupel to have the faith in you guys to execute the 4th-and-1 deep in your own territory, and for him to have faith to put you out there in that situation, what did that mean to you?
"Coach Heupel, he's not only a great man but a great coach. Him going for it in a situation like that showed me who he was. While he was deciding whether to go for it or not, I was right there in front of him and looked him in the eye and we clicked together. We know what goes in. That's one reason why I think I'm in that formation because he knows me and I know him. I feel that goes a long way. Him going for it, and we went for it twice and got first downs both times, that just goes to show who he is as a person and the faith he has in this football team."
What did you learn about this team from that game? You guys hadn't been in an adverse situation, at least not this season. Did that teach you anything about how you've got to play the rest of the way to keep this thing going?
"The way we responded was immense. Getting to see people that maybe had not been in that fire and seen a game like that or been through adversity like some of the older guys have been. It was a chance for them to grow and a chance for this year's leaders to step up and really bring those guys with them. Knowing there's going to be adversity later in the season as well, going through that experience, means a lot."
What do you know about East Carolina? They're starting a true freshman quarterback, somebody they're really excited about.
"Yeah. They're starting a true freshman quarterback (Holton Ahlers). I believe their left tackle got hurt too with an ankle injury, so he'll be out. I think a redshirt freshman is starting at left tackle. We're looking to get after those guys. They play good football. ECU is a good environment to play in. Trying to bring the local people out because they have a local quarterback playing. We're excited to see what it's going to be like. I played there my freshman year and played a heck of a game. I had fun in that game. We're looking to re-enact that again."
Just call me Miley 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/z9P8liG2Yb— Trey9️⃣ (@trystenhill9) October 16, 2018