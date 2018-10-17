Trysten Hill was a beast last weekend at Memphis.

Not only did the UCF defensive lineman help keep the Tigers scoreless during that pivotal second half, he had some major contributions on offense as well. He was on the field as a blocker for two key fourth down plays, both of which were successfully converted. That includes the long 71-yard Taj McGowan touchdown run, enabled because of Hill's crushing blow on Memphis cornerback T.J. Carter.

UCFSports.com caught up with Hill this week to reflect on that game and also look ahead to this week's opponent, ECU.

I know you guys have moved past Memphis, but how satisfying was that game for you. First of all, on the defensive part of it, you guys had to step up in that second half and you shut them out after their running back was running all over the place in the first half.

"It definitely shows the kind of character this team has, especially this defense. Being able to come out at halftime and lock everything down. Really get to see the true colors of people that we've been waiting to see when we get into a dogfight. That meant a lot. Not only now, but through the rest of the season it's going to be important."

Everybody is going to remember the offensive plays you got in there for. You had the touchdown the previous week against SMU. Being a lead blocker on some plays, has that been a recent development that you've been practicing?

"I did it last year with Jamiyus, but I was the tight end which wasn't as fun. It was in development for a while. Just for short yardage situations where it comes down to it and we need a first down. We've been practicing the play. Taj had a heck of a run. I thought I might be able to catch him whenever I got up from throwing the block, but I couldn't. But yeah, we've been practicing for a while. We worked on hand-offs and stuff like that. It came together and clicked when it needed to."

I know you were fixated on getting the yard for the first down, probably weren't even thinking touchdown, but how satisfying was it for you to knock that guy flat on his back?

"Yeah. I was hoping everybody saw it too. Once it sprung, I was like wow. What I did actually made a difference. I was excited about it, knowing that what we worked so hard for is paying off. With the long touchdown run like that, it shows how hard we've been working on it."