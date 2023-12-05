The NCAA transfer portal has been offering big-time opportunities for players at smaller schools.

At UCF, one of their best players defensively has been linebacker Jason Johnson who transferred in from Eastern Illinois. Nationally, players like Cameron Ward (Incarnate Word to Washington State) and Jared Verse (Albany to Florida State) have made major impacts.

One of the small-school prospects getting a major look during this portal cycle is Jaden Richardson, a wide receiver from Division III Tufts University in Massachusetts. UCF, Washington, Wisconsin, Cal, South Florida and several others have already offered. He visited UCF this past weekend.

As a high school player in California, Richardson said he was lightly recruited coming out of Menlo School in the Bay Area. He chose to take advantage of the best academic opportunity.

"I had some smaller FCS type schools and JUCOs looking at me," Richardson said. "Academically, it didn't make sense to go to a JUCO when I could attend a school like Tufts."

Richardson arrived for his freshman year in 2020 only to see his first season canceled due to COVID-19. After limited action as a sophomore, Richardson emerged as one of Tufts' top offensive players in 2022 when pulled in 41 receptions for 666 yards and seven touchdowns.

In 2023, Richardson led the team with 46 receptions for 830 yards and 13 touchdowns.

"I think physically I was a late bloomer," Richardson said. "Tufts was a great fit for me athletically, academically and socially. Since I'm graduating (in December), I wanted to see what other opportunities may be out there. My coaches were very supportive of me.

"I went into (the transfer portal) without any expectations. I had an open mind. If I get the right opportunity, great. The first day I went in, I had like five schools reach out that night. I woke up the next morning to like 30 texts and I was like whoa. It's been chaotic, but you've got to enjoy it for what it is."

UCF was one of those first schools to reach out. He initially spoke with Director of Player Personnel Cory Giddings.

"(Giddings) reached out right before Thanksgiving and said they were real interested," Richardson said. "Then last Sunday after Thanksgiving I got a call from the wide receivers coach, Grant Heard. He said, 'Hey, we really want you to come visit.' So over the course of last week I talked with him 2-3 times a day to get it arranged. I had never been down there before. I loved it. It was a great time."

Richardson's visit began last Friday. The first day included an outing to Topgolf and hanging out with players. Saturday they toured the campus while learning more about UCF's academic offerings. On Sunday morning, Richardson had breakfast at head coach Gus Malzahn's house.