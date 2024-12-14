Tulsa DT RJ Jackson commits to UCF

UCF has landed its first transfer portal commitment of the new Scott Frost era.

RJ Jackson Jr., a defensive tackle from Tulsa, committed Saturday while on his official visit. He was recruited by defensive tackles coach Kenny Martin.

A native of Norman, Oklahoma, Jackson was a key cog in the Golden Hurricane defensive front. After seeing immediate action as a true freshman in 2023, Jackson earned a starting position in 2024 and finished with 35 total tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks. He earned a season PFF grade of 68.1 with his best performance coming late in the year at South Florida, a game in which he pressured the quarterback five times.

In the portal, Jackson gathered offers from Oklahoma, Colorado State, Washington State and Boise State, among others. He visited OU and CSU prior to his Orlando trip.

Jackson has two years of eligibility remaining.



Defensive tackle is a major need with the graduation of Ricky Barber, plus Lee Hunter and Matthew Alexander in the transfer portal. The only remaining DT with playing experience is John Walker, though he sat out 2024 recovering from injury.



