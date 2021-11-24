Tyem Freeman providing early spark

UCF guard Tyem Freeman is an important new piece on the team this year, playing an important role coming off the bench. He's averaging 7.8 points thus far and coming off an 11-point performance in 19 minutes of play at Evansville. Earlier this week, Freeman talked about the team's 4-0 start and the challenge that awaits them against Oklahoma.

You're originally from Missouri, right?

"Springfield, Missouri."

That's not that far from Evansville? I know it's not exactly going home, but I know you guys flew home from St. Louis. Did you have some family in the stands?

"My freshman year I actually played in the same conference as Evansville in the MVC playing at Missouri State. I had a couple people there. It's only about five hours from my crib. It was good to see people I know in the stands and play in front of."

Coach Dawkins has talked about not designating players as starters. How do you prepare for that in coming off the bench?

"It's about knowing everybody's role. Coach has assigned roles to all of us. He makes sure all of us know our role. When we come in the game, be ready to play with any opportunity you get. Every time I step on that court I'm going hundred percent."

What is your role?

"My role is to be the cover guy. Try and get rebounds. Being a driver and using my athleticism to make the best play and win the game."

We've seen you play a few games. You're an energy guy, emotional, smiling. Do you pride yourself on being that spark plug?

"For sure. You can ask the guys. I'm probably one of the most enthusiastic players. I build my character on that. I tried to manifest off that and be one of the go-to guys. Every day we come in here and they know I'm bringing the energy."

Where has this team made the most improvement?

"I want to say our discipline. Just maturing. Everybody is coming together with our roles. Growing and maturing. If he wants us to rebound, to push our pace, get down the court."

Why do you think the team has been so successful? 4-0, playing well in every game. Why do you think you guys have clicked?

"I think we want to do something special this year. We're buckling down and trying to play for each other. Trusting each other as brothers and teammates, trying to make this a brotherhood. Trying to make this a better culture."