Friday was a big day for the future of UCF's defensive line.

Tylon Lee is the latest to join UCF's commitment brigade, joining Darryll Desir and Mandrell Desir to give the Knights their third edge rusher of the day.

"UCF is building something special and I want to be a part of it," Lee told UCFSports.com. "I have a great relationship with the coaches. I'll have a great opportunity to come in and play early too."

Lee, who is from Pace, Fla., visited UCF during Bounce House Weekend. His future position coach Kenny Ingram was also his primary recruiter.

"We have a great relationship," Lee said. "He was always checking up on me, seeing how I'm doing and also my family."

As a junior, Lee tallied 61 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, five sacks and two forced fumbles.

"UCF said they liked how I carry myself on and off the field," Lee said. "I'm humble, but I still get after it on the field. They said they liked how I'm a hard-working young man that's very respectful."

His other summer official visits included Arkansas, Kansas and Miami. After deliberating the first few days of July, Lee called UCF head coach Gus Malzahn to pledge his commitment.

"He was excited," Lee said. "He told me that I made his day. He just had a little vacation, but we chopped it up a little bit. When I told him he was real fired up."

Lee is now focused on finishing with a big senior season before enrolling at UCF next January.

"I'm very excited," he said. "I'm pumped up. I can't wait to get there."



