QB Mikey Keene, who replaced John Rhys Plumlee after he exited with a concussion, led UCF to victory against No. 20 Cincinnati. Keene completed 15 of 21 passes for 176 yards.

R.J. Harvey led UCF in rushing with 84 yards and two touchdowns, including the game winning 17-yard score with 48 seconds left in the game.

UCF DE Josh Celiscar and the defense harassed Cincinnati QB Ben Bryant all night. Celiscar himself registered a big sack for safety in the third quarter.