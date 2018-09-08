UCF head coach Josh Heupel's postgame press conference after the Knights' 38-0 home-opener win against South Carolina State.

Opening statement:

"Excited. You take every win you can get. Love the way we played defensively and on special teams. I thought we lived in the backfield all night long .Obviously the turnovers were huge, especially early in football game. Offensively, like a lot of the things that we did, just stubbed our toe a bunch. Obviously we can't have the turnovers. Gotta find a way to get get McKenzie in a little bit better rhythm early, but at the end of the day it's a dub and we'll take it."

On the tackling:

"I absolutely did (felt we improved). Felt like we did a good job in space. The one unit really, really played well. I thought we created penetration much like we did last week. I thought when the quarterback was in space we did a better job on him."

On McKenzie Milton's play:

"Some of our rhythm was just a little bit off. We had the false start and got in some negative situations. Things that we didn't do in week one that we certainly did. Our penalties, we had way too many of them. We got in some negative situations. Down in the tight zone, we were forced into throwing the ball a little bit because of the box and didn't make play. That's why we had to kick the one time. Then the turnovers, just some decision making and us being on the same page. A bunch of things we can correct and the good news is we'll get a chance to go back to work."

On accumulating over 500 yards despite the game McKenzie had:

"Yes and no. At the end of the day, it isn't about yards. It's about wins. We certainly can play better, absolutely. There were times that we were really efficient and got things going. We just didn't do enough of it consistently all night long and at the same time give them credit. Defensively, they're a good football team and did some positive things. But there are some areas we can improve on."

On what he told McKenzie when he was struggling:

"Just settle down. Relax. Do the everyday normal things t a high level. Don't feel like you have to be perfect. Don't press. He maybe did that a little bit at the end of the first quarter I felt like. At the same time, there's gonna be nights where you're just a little bit out of rhythm. It's good to come away on a night like that with a win. It's good on a night like that to still move the football."

On if he's concerned about McKenzie going forward:

"Absolutely not. Guys, he's a really good player. He missed a couple throws, but made some really good plays tonight too. He'll come back and be ready to go."

On the crowd tonight:

"Game Ball to the student section. That's absolutely fantastic. Walking out to that, first home game, that's the best student section I've seen anywhere I've been for an opener like that. Appreciate the energy and atmosphere that they created inside of that place. Going to need that from them as we continue to go down the rest of the schedule."

On the difficulty of a shutout:

"Defense played really well. I don't care who you're playing and what they've been doing on offense, if you're shutting them down, you're doing a fantastic job. I thought our eyes were probably better, more disciplined and making plays in space. The secondary has done a great job of creating turnovers and going in and attacking the football. That comes in part because the tight coverage on the outside. The quarterback has to hold it a little bit longer. It also comes because you're creating penetration and getting after the quarterback up front. I like the way those 11 guys played together tonight."

On their success running the ball:

"We've got a deep pool of backs. All of them subtly a little bit different in their skill set. A lot of similar traits at the same time. They all ran vertical. They got their pads north and south. I thought they did a pretty good job pressing the line of scrimmage tonight and delivering some of those double teams to the second level which created some of that space and some of the big runs down the middle of the football field."

On the spark of special teams:

"Yeah, it was huge momentum early in football game. Cover units have been really really good. We talk about three phases playing together every single week. We talk about special teams, the amount of time and energy and the type of athletes that we put out there on those units. That has to be one of the areas that we win every single week. I really liked how those four teams are coming together and the way they're playing."

On getting reserves playing time:

"Every game unfolds differently. As the game unfolds, you play it as it goes. In the fourth quarter, we got an opportunity to get some guys in there on both sides of the line of scrimmage."

On Trysten Hill's status:

"He just wasn't available tonight. He'll be back for next week."

On the potential of a hurricane impacting the UNC game:

"Not too aware of it. I mean, I've heard. To me, this far away, you don't know what's going to happen, so you prepare and get ready to go play."

On Gabriel Davis:

"Yeah, he did a really good job. He's been really consistent in his work habits since the day I've gotten here. He handles himself like a pro. I think McKenzie has got a lot of trust in him and he's highly competitive to the catch. Big third down that he made on our sideline and made a bunch of big plays throughout the night."

On the secondary:

"You keep creating negative plays, getting people in third and long, you press the line of scrimmage and play on the other side of line of scrimmage, and get after the quarterback, you're going to have the opportunity to to go after the ball in the secondary. The way all 11 guys are playing together, obviously that's led to a bunch of turnovers here in the first couple of weeks. That has to continue for us. Some of that comes from the tight man to man coverage, whether it's on the slots or the outside guys. All those things kind of come into play together."