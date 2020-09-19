UCFSports - UCF 49, GT 21 - Josh Heupel Press Conference

Join the team!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
FutureCast
Home
Prospect Search
FutureCast
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
News
More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-19 21:02:04 -0500') }}
football
Edit
UCF 49, GT 21 - Josh Heupel Press Conference
Brandon Helwig •
UCFSports
Publisher
@ucfsports
UCF head coach Josh Heupel talks about his team's season-opening victory at Georgia Tech.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}