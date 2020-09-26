 UCFSports - UCF 51, ECU 28 - Players Press Conference
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-26 16:44:41 -0500') }} football Edit

UCF 51, ECU 28 - Players Press Conference

Brandon Helwig • UCFSports
Publisher
@ucfsports

Linebacker Eriq Gilyard recorded six tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and also forced a fumble with a recovery.

Wide receiver Jaylon Robinson led UCF in receiving yards with 150 on nine catches, plus scored his first two career touchdowns.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel set a UCF team record with 18 consecutive completions. On the day, Gabriel was 32-of-47 for 408 yards and four touchdowns.

Safety Richie Grant grabbed an interception and also recovered a fumble.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}