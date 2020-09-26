UCFSports - UCF 51, ECU 28 - Players Press Conference

Linebacker Eriq Gilyard recorded six tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and also forced a fumble with a recovery.

Wide receiver Jaylon Robinson led UCF in receiving yards with 150 on nine catches, plus scored his first two career touchdowns.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel set a UCF team record with 18 consecutive completions. On the day, Gabriel was 32-of-47 for 408 yards and four touchdowns.