Gus Malzahn Press Conference - Arizona Week & Staff Changes

Gus Malzahn talks about his decision to fire DC Ted Roof and hand over play calling duties to Tim Harris Jr.

 • Brandon Helwig
Video: Ted Roof gives final press conference, day after losing to BYU

BREAKING: UCF defensive coordinator Ted Roof was fired by head coach Gus Malzahn Monday morning.

 • Brandon Helwig
Sights & Sounds: UCF vs. BYU Football

The atmosphere inside the Bounce House for No. 11 BYU's visit to UCF.

 • Brandon Helwig
UCF PFF Offense Player Grades - 37-24 loss to BYU

A closer look at UCF's offensive performances.

 • Brandon Helwig
UCF PFF Defense Player Grades - 37-24 loss to BYU

A closer look at UCF's defensive performances.

 • Brandon Helwig

Published Nov 2, 2024
UCF 56, Arizona 12 - Players Press Conference
Brandon Helwig  •  UCFSports
