Gus Malzahn Press Conference - Arizona Week & Staff Changes
Gus Malzahn talks about his decision to fire DC Ted Roof and hand over play calling duties to Tim Harris Jr.
• Brandon Helwig
Video: Ted Roof gives final press conference, day after losing to BYU
BREAKING: UCF defensive coordinator Ted Roof was fired by head coach Gus Malzahn Monday morning.
• Brandon Helwig
Sights & Sounds: UCF vs. BYU Football
The atmosphere inside the Bounce House for No. 11 BYU's visit to UCF.
• Brandon Helwig
UCF PFF Offense Player Grades - 37-24 loss to BYU
A closer look at UCF's offensive performances.
• Brandon Helwig
UCF PFF Defense Player Grades - 37-24 loss to BYU
A closer look at UCF's defensive performances.
• Brandon Helwig
UCF 56, Arizona 12 - Players Press Conference
