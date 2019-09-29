News More News
football

UCF 56, UConn 21 - Players Press Conference

Brandon Helwig • UCFSports
@ucfsports
Publisher

UCF wide receiver Gabriel Davis, who had five receptions for 119 yards and three touchdowns, talks about their 56-21 rout of UConn.

UCF running back Adrian Killins, who had a long 75-yard touchdown run, talks about their 56-21 blowout of UConn.

UCF defensive back Derek Gainous had a team-leading eight tackles in the 56-21 win against UConn.

UCF cornerback Nevelle Clarke got one in the end zone with a 48-yard pick-six in the first quarter.

UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel connected on 11-of-16 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns in the 56-21 rout of UConn.

