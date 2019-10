Otis Anderson ran all over Temple, rushing for 205 yards on 17 carries, a whopping 12.1 yards per touch.

UCF didn't need a record passing day from Dillon Gabriel, but the Knights still throttled Temple, 63-21. The freshman QB finished 10-21 for 218 yards and three touchdowns.

UCF defensive back Aaron Robinson snagged two interceptions in the 63-21 victory at Temple.