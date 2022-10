UCF wide receiver Kobe Hudson had his best game in a 'Nauts uniform, catching four passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

Temple saw some early success moving the ball, but UCF"s defense clamped down and didn't allow the Owls to see another score from the midway point of the second quarter.

UCF wide receiver Ryan O'Keefe ran wild on Temple, catching seven passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns.