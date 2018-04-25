Rockledge (Fla.) linebacker Octavius "O.C." Brothers Jr. picked up an offer from UCF in February and was among the big group of recruits attending last weekend's spring game.

"What I liked most about was the fan base and the energy they brought to the stadium," Brothers said about his visit.

Brothers added that UCF is one of his favorite schools, but remains open to everyone.

"What stands out most to me is their graduation rate and how they focus on the student's education just as much as their athletics," Brothers said. "UCF is definitely a leader for me right now. It's still early in my recruitment so any school still has a chance."

Rockledge will attend UCF's 7-on-7 tournament this summer and Brothers says he plans to return again for another unofficial visit in the not-too-distant future.



