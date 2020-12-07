UCFSports - UCF accepts invitation to Boca Raton Bowl

UCF has accepted an invitation to the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, which will be played Tuesday, Dec. 22 at FAU Stadium.

Since the Knights' regular season ended on Black Friday, rumors have been swirling that Palm Beach County would be their likely destination.

The opponent will likely come from the ACC, perhaps Pittsburgh, Virginia or Virginia Tech.

Quotes from the school's press release:



“We’re excited to continue our season in the Boca Raton Bowl--a great location for our fans and families to see us play,” says Danny White, UCF vice president and director of athletics.

“Our football team in 2020 has been one of the most exciting to watch in the country, and the fact we will be playing in the postseason for a fifth consecutive year speaks to the consistency of our program.”

Adds UCF head coach Josh Heupel, “Our players and staff are excited to be in this bowl game. It gives our guys one more time to play together and gives us one more chance to go 1-0. We've done a lot of good things this year, and we look forward to this next opportunity.”



This will be UCF's fifth consecutive bowl game and 12th all-time in program history.



Lining up with regular season pandemic restrictions, FAU Stadium, which typically can seat 30,000, has been cleared for 20 percent capacity. UCF donors and season ticket holders will receive ticket information on Wednesday.





