Emmanuel Appiah-Takyi, a junior college cornerback from Monroe College (N.Y.), committed to UCF on Wednesday night.

During the fall, Auburn and Tennessee were among his initial offers. He took an official visit to AU in late November then was slated to take an official visit to UT on the final visit weekend of December, but that was canceled at the last minute due to the Vols filling their available spots. Other schools in the mix that had also offered included Rutgers, ECU and Louisiana Tech.

Opting not to sign in December even though he was a midyear JUCO graduate, Appiah continued to weigh his options through the holidays. UCF recently got in touch with an offer, which Appiah accepted. He's already in Orlando and will begin classes this week.

"UCF is a winning program that has a great coaching staff," Appiah said. "Coach (Willie) Martinez is a guy I want to be around. He wants me to be great at everything, not just football. And it's in Florida. Who doesn't like Florida?"

Appiah, a native of Ghana who moved to New Jersey prior to beginning high school, pulled down eight interceptions this season at Monroe including one pick-six. He also had 12 pass breakups and 25 tackles.

The addition brings UCF's 2020 class to 19 members, 18 signees from high school/junior college and one graduate transfer, leaving just a few remaining available spots.