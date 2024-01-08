Monday afternoon saw two more additions to UCF's transfer portal class: UNLV linebacker Zavier Carter and Florida State wide receiver Goldie Lawrence.

Zavier Carter is UCF's second portal linebacker commit. A former four-star in the 2021 class, the Atlanta native saw limited playing time in two seasons at LSU before transferring to UNLV this past season.

At UNLV in 11 games, Carter saw action as a reserve and finished with 14.0 tackles and 2.0 sacks. According to PFF, Carter saw an average of 20 snaps per game in the first five games, then his reps heavily decreased in the latter half of the season. He finished with a very high PFF grade of 83.6.

Carter will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Goldie Lawrence is a familiar name to UCF fans. The former Sanford-Seminole star was an early target of Gus Malzahn and UCF in the Class of 2023, but he opted to sign with Florida State. Lawrence redshirted in Tallahassee this season, but did appear in one game. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.

It's possible UCF could add another portal receiver in light of losing Javon Baker to the NFL Draft.







2024 UCF Transfer Commitments:

-OL Jabari Brooks (Samford)

-S Bryon Threats (Cincinnati)

-RB Myles Montgomery (Cincinnati)

-TE Evan Morris (Michigan State)

-DE Daylan Dotson (UT Martin)

-QB KJ Jefferson (Arkansas)

-S Deshawn Pace (Cincinnati)

-LB Jesiah Pierre (Texas Tech)

-CB Antione Jackson (East Carolina)

-OL Wes Dorsey (Western Kentucky)

-LB Zavier Carter (UNLV)

-WR Goldie Lawrence (Florida State)



