UCF is adding to its incoming 2023 recruiting class at a dizzying pace.

Nine players joined the group Monday and Tuesday of last week.

Wednesday marked National Signing Day when the high school and junior college recruits put their pledges down on paper. The Knights added another high-profile target that day in four-star defensive end Isaiah Nixon.

Over the weekend, UCF added a pair of SEC transfers.

Late Friday afternoon, Alabama offensive tackle Amari Kight announced his intentions to enroll at UCF, choosing the Knights over Auburn. Kight, the backup left tackle for the Crimson Tide, earned near-elite PFF grades for his appearances during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, grading 86.9 and 88.9 respectively.

Kight, a former four-star recruit in the 2019 class from Alabaster, Ala., will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. He will be the third Alabama player to transfer to UCF in the past two seasons, joining Javon Baker and Christian Leary, both wide receivers.

On Christmas Day, Texas A&M defensive back Brian George pledged his commitment. He had visited UCF and Houston in recent weeks, opting to return to his home state. George is originally from South Bay, Fla., and graduated from Glades Central High School.

A former four-star junior college prospect who chose the Aggies over Auburn, George spent the past three seasons as an occasional starter though was plagued by injuries. He started eight of the 14 games he played on defense, tallying 23 tackles and one interception.

Here's a look at UCF's current commit list, which stands at 23 between high school/junior college players and transfers.





High School/JUCO (14):

DE Kaven Call

LB Troy Ford Jr.

QB Dylan Rizk

K Grant Reddick

DT John Walker

DB Braeden Marshall

OL Johnathan Cline

TE Randy Pittman

DB Jason Duclona

WR Tyree Patterson

DB Ja'Maric Morris

DL Andrew Rumph

OL Keyon Cox

DE Isaiah Nixon





Transfers (9):

QB Timmy McClain (South Florida)

WR Christian Leary (Alabama)

LS Gage King (Arizona State)

DB Fred Davis (Clemson)

DB DeJordan Mask (Texas State)

WR Chauncey Magwood (Kentucky)

OL Marcellus Marshall (Kent State)

OL Amari Kight (Alabama)

DB Brian George (Texas A&M)



