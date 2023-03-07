"I think this team is still emerging to become the team we want to become," Dawkins said. "We know we haven't played the way we're capable of throughout the season. The time is now. There's no more do-overs. Everybody is back at 0-0. We know this team is capable of doing special things. We believe in them and they believe in themselves."

UCF finished as the No. 7 seed and will play No. 10 SMU Thursday at 2:30 p.m. The winner will face No. 2 Memphis Friday at 7 p.m.

The American Athletic Conference Championship gets underway Thursday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The challenge is to win four games in four days to capture the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

While those players have since returned to the lineup, frustrating losses have continued. Losing at Memphis in the final second on a turnover. Cincinnati sinking a last-second shot. Fouling Temple late and forgetting to box out on a free throw miss.

Then injuries caught up. Michael Durr and Darius Johnson both missed an extended amount of time, contributing to five losses in a row.

The Knights were 13-4 overall and 4-1 in the league after a thrilling 107-104 double overtime home victory against Memphis on Jan. 11. The NET ranking was up to No. 35 in the country and UCF was on the right side of Joe Lunardi's Bracketology.

At one point early in the American Athletic Conference season, UCF seemed on a path to the NCAA Tournament.

While there's a lot of reasons teams win or lose, UCF is tough to beat when Ithiel Horton is making shots. He's usually a high-percentage shooter and has posted multiple games in which he shot over 50 percent from long range.

But he's also been ice cold at times (most recently 0-7 last week at Temple), which not surprisingly has coincided with losses. The good news is Horton rebounded with one of his better games in the regular season finale vs. ECU, scoring 19 points on 7-of-11 from the field and 5-of-8 from three-point range.

"When he's making shots, it just raises our game to another level," Dawkins said. "He's such a threat out there. He's a dynamic scorer. He's a quick release. He definitely helps us in that regard. He's been really good for us on both ends of the floor. He defends hard. He's been a great teammate. He brings energy to every practice. I've definitely enjoyed coaching him."

UCF played SMU just one time this season: The Knights cruised to an 85-53 victory at home on Jan. 8. But SMU played without leading scorer Zhuric Phelps who was nursing an oblique strain. He comes into this game averaging 17.3 points per game.

"They were shorthanded the first time," Dawkins said. "They were going through some things. Their best guard and leading scorer did not play against us. It's going to be a different team we'll face on Thursday because of his presence."

Dawkins did say this season has been "challenging" in terms of dealing with various injury situations.

"I've had this challenge before so I'm kind of accustomed to it," Dawkins said. "That helps. There's nothing you can do when guys go down. It's a next-man-up mentality. Everybody keeps playing. Make no excuses and keep fighting. That's all you can do. That's what we've done as a team and program."

This will mark the final go-round for UCF as a member of the AAC. The Knights have traditionally struggled in conference tournaments. Since transitioning to Conference USA in 2006 and then joining the American in 2014, UCF has never won more than one tournament game. They've made two appearances in a semifinal (aided those years by a first-round bye), but have never played for a championship.

"Someone is going to win this conference tournament," Dawkins said. "Why not us? We're going into this tournament fairly healthy. Our guys are coming off a few good games recently that we've played. I think we've got some confidence because of that. We're going in with the right mindset. We can compete with anyone. It's going to be someone, so why not us?"

This is it for Michael Durr, who is in his final season of college eligibility. He did reach the NCAA Tournament last year with his former Indiana team.

"We feel like we're the most dangerous team in the tournament," Durr said. "We feel pretty good. It's a new season. It's 0-0. Anything that happened in the past doesn't matter now."

As an emerging NBA prospect, freshman phenom Taylor Hendricks will have a decision to make soon regarding his future. But he's not ready for this season to end.

"We're going to make a run," Hendricks said. "You guys are going to see."



